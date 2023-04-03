The GV80 Coupe Concept hints at sportier things to come from Genesis

Genesis has given a first look at a new production model with the reveal of the GV80 Coupe Concept.
A sleeker version of the large GV80 SUV, the model has been revealed at the ‘Genesis House’ in New York – a building dedicated to the brand – ahead of a full debut at the New York Auto Show, which takes place between April 7 and April 16.
The GV80 Coupe Concept hints at sportier things to come from the South Korean premium manufacturer, owned by the Hyundai Motor Group. While Genesis has shown a series of sportier concept cars, such as the X Speedium Coupe, the firm has largely ruled out introducing these as production models.
But the GV80 Coupe Concept looks far closer to a showroom-ready vehicle, and a departure from the traditional luxury and comfort-focused models the firm has produced to date.
In terms of design, the GV80 Coupe features an imposing ‘G-Matrix Patterned Crest Grille’ with the firm’s trademark quad headlights. There’s also a carbon-fibre roof, while the rear is characterised by a sloping roofline that has both a double spoiler and imposing ducktail. Twin LED lines run across the rear of the GV80, while the concept comes painted in a bright ‘Magma’ paint colour.
Inside, that theme continues with the GV80 Coupe featuring four individual bucket seats trimmed in Alcantara and with bright orange detailing. There’s also a strut brace behind the rear seats to ‘reinforce structural stiffness’.
Genesis hasn’t confirmed any performance or powertrain details for the GV80 Coupe Concept, but it’s likely to feature a more powerful engine than the current 301bhp 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol currently used in the car.
While a road-going version of the GV80 Coupe hasn’t been confirmed, we expect the model to enter production with minimal design changes in 2024.