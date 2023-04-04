Rare Facel Vega unearthed from a garage after nearly 50 years is heading to auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rare Facel Vega unearthed from a garage after nearly 50 years is heading to auction

By Press Association
The Facel Vega has been untouched in a garage since 1976. (H&H Classics)
A rare 1960 Facel Vega HK500 that has spent almost 50 years tucked away in a garage is being auctioned later this month.

Facel was founded in Paris in 1939 and originally started out making body panels and bodies for other car brands, before creating its first model in 1954 with the Vega – a large GT car considered in the same ilk at the time as Aston Martin. Famous Vega owners in the period included artist Pablo Picasso, fashion designer Christian Dior and racing driver Stirling Moss.

The Vega you see hasn’t lived quite such a glamorous life, as since 1976 it has been parked in a garage belonging to its now-deceased owner in Flintshire, North Wales.

The 1960 example is believed to be largely original. (H&H Classics)

Believed to have been one of just 98 UK-supplied Vega HK500s – the most famous version of this GT car – the car is painted in its original Brunswick Blue paint with grey leather upholstery.

Facel went into financial difficulty shortly after this example was produced and ceased trading in 1964, with the French firm only ever producing around 2,900 cars in its time.

H&H Classics, who is auctioning the car, said this Vega was “carefully extracted” from the garage in February 2023, and that the car is believed to be “seemingly complete”, next to many garage finds that have parts missing.

Mike Davis, senior specialist at H&H Classics, said: “This vehicle find is an absolute gem. To find such a complete car tucked away in a garage for such a long period is a very special moment. Further adding to its appeal, both rare and stylish in equal measures, this right-hand drive HK500 has the makings of an incredibly rewarding project.”

The Facel Vega is being auctioned on April 26 in Buxton, Derbyshire, and will be sold with no reserve. No estimate has been given.

