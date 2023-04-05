These were the most popular cars in March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

These were the most popular cars in March

By Press Association
SUVs dominated the list of the UK’s most popular cars. (Tesla)
SUVs dominated the list of the UK's most popular cars. (Tesla)

March is widely considered one of the key months for new car registrations. Known as ‘new plate month’, it sees the introduction of a new registration number, in this case, the launch of the ‘23’ marker.

With 287,825 new cars being registered in March 2023, it saw sales rise by 18.2 per cent rise compared to the previous year, and shows signs that the new car market is improving following production issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But what about the new cars that accounted for the most sales in the crucial month? Let’s take a look at the best-sellers.

1. Tesla Model Y – 8,123 registrations

The electric Model Y was the most popular car in March. (Tesla)

Tesla continues to dominate the EV market, with its Model Y SUV being named the most popular new car overall in March. With 8,123 examples being registered, it accounted for more than one in six new electric cars sold in the month.

The Model Y is practical, good to drive and packed full of technology, including advanced driver assistance functions. With a range of up to 331 miles, it’s a very credible option for those doing longer distances. Tesla has also recently slashed new prices for the Model Y, aiding its appeal further.

2. Nissan Juke – 7,532

The Juke sold particularly well in March. (Nissan)

Nissan had a great March, with the firm’s Juke being the second most popular car in March. This funky-looking crossover continues to turn heads with its design, while offering great value for money and generous equipment levels.

Nissan has also recently introduced a more fuel-efficient Hybrid model, which is going down particularly well with buyers. The firm registered 7,532 Jukes in March.

3. Nissan Qashqai – 6,755

Nissan’s UK-built Qashqai remains a very popular choice. (Nissan)

Nissan’s dominance continues with its larger Qashqai crossover occupying the third position, with the firm registering 6,755 models in March. The Qashqai is a particular hit with families, owing to its roomy interior and impressive reputation for safety.

Like the Juke, the Qashqai is produced at Nissan’s factory in Sunderland and is a key model when it comes to UK automotive manufacturing. Adding to its appeal, the firm has recently introduced an e-Power hybrid model.

4. Kia Sportage – 5,888

Kia’s wide choice of powertrains is key to the Sportage’s appeal. (Kia)

The Kia Sportage is now a regular in the list of most popular cars, with this latest generation model being well-received hanks to its high-end interior that’s packed full of technology. It’s also spacious and goes down a treat with families.

The Sportage is also available with an especially wide range of powertrain options, including petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid, full-hybrid and even plug-in hybrids. With such broad appeal, it’s easy to see why 5,888 were registered in March.

5. Hyundai Tucson – 5,680

Hyundai Tucson
The Tucson offers a smart design and high-quality interior. (Hyundai)

Hot on the heels of the Sportage is the mechanically-similar Hyundai Tucson. Arguably boasting a bolder look and more premium interior, this South Korean car marker registered 5,680 examples in March.

Like the Sportage, the Tucson is also available with a particularly expansive range of electrified powertrains, with the hybrid versions being particularly popular.

6. Ford Puma – 5,652

The Puma is now Ford’s most popular car in the UK. (Ford)

The Puma has long overtaken the Fiesta to become Ford’s most popular car in the UK, with 5,652 examples of this crossover finding homes in March. The Puma stands out in a particularly popular class because of its involving driving experience.

All models come with plenty of equipment, while it offers noticeably more space than a supermini, yet still at an attractive price, especially when financed. Ford is also expanding the line-up in 2023 with further powertrains, including an important EV model.

7. Vauxhall Corsa – 5,588

The Corsa continues to sell well. (Vauxhall)

The first non-SUV on this top 10 list is the Vauxhall Corsa, and despite being lower down the chart than normal, it remains the third most popular new car year to date. It’s fantastic value for money – especially with Vauxhall’s current zero per cent APR offers – the Corsa has broad appeal to a range of buyers.

There’s also the Corsa Electric available, which has a range of up to 222 miles, and is accounting for an increasing share of sales.

8. Mini – 5,401

The iconic Mini Hatch remains a popular choice. (Mini)

While Mini might be getting ready to introduce a next-generation of its Hatch later in 2023, there are still plenty choosing the current car, with 5,401 examples of this Oxford-built supermini being registered in March.

The Mini continues to stand out with its stylish look, while it remains great fun to drive too. There’s also a choice of the Mini Electric alongside the regular petrol versions.

9. Toyota Yaris Cross – 5,214

Toyota Yaris Cross
The Yaris Cross comes as standard with a hybrid powertrain. (Toyota)

Toyota recently announced it had produced its 10 millionth Yaris, and key to its success in recent years has been the addition of a ‘Cross’ model. Bringing far more space than the standard car, it also offers that all-important rugged styling.

Like the regular Yaris, this Cross model is sold exclusively with an efficient hybrid powertrain that works best for those doing shorter trips around town.

10. Ford Fiesta – 4,792

Despite being discontinued in a few months, the Fiesta remains very popular. (Ford)

There are only a few more months left that Ford will be producing its Fiesta, with the firm announcing that it would discontinue its well-loved supermini by the end of June to make way for upcoming products.

There are still clearly loads of buyers that want a Fiesta, though, with Ford registering 4,792 versions in March. This hatchback is great to drive, practical and is good on fuel too thanks to its mild-hybrid petrol engines.

Editor's Picks