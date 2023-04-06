Ceremonial Land Rover used by the late Queen Elizabeth going under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ceremonial Land Rover used by the late Queen Elizabeth going under the hammer

By Press Association
The Land Rover was used by the late Queen Elizabeth on her Silver Jubilee tour in 1977. (Bonhams)
The Land Rover was used by the late Queen Elizabeth on her Silver Jubilee tour in 1977. (Bonhams)

A Land Rover used as a ceremonial vehicle by the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip is going under the hammer later this month.

The 1968 Land Rover – a Series IIA model – was used in Northern Ireland in 1977 as part of the Silver Jubilee Tour, marking 25 years since the succession of the late Queen Elizabeth II to the throne.

The Land Rover was initially commissioned by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and was later modified with bespoke coachwork so that it could be used as a royal ceremonial vehicle. The main modification is a wraparound glass panel that would help provide shelter.

A glass panel helped to provide shelter for the royals. (Bonhams)

Gated doors at the rear, along with metal steps, allowed easy access into the vehicle. A ‘traffic light’ button system was also fitted, allowing the Queen to indicate if she wanted to stop or continue moving.

Originally wearing a military registration, the Land Rover was sold by the MoD at auction in 1983 and has been part of several private collections since.

Its latest owner, the Matson Martin family, purchased the vehicle in September 2017 and it has resided at Baddow Park Estate near Chelmsford, Essex since, but has been used infrequently at events such as the Goodwood Revival.

The Land Rover is equipped with a ‘traffic light’ system that could signal to the driver to stop or continue. (Bonhams)

The Land Rover is being sold by Bonhams at its Goodwood Members Meeting Sale on April 16, with an auction estimate of £60,000 to £90,000.

Tim Schofield, head of Bonhams Collector Cars UK, said: “With the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III fast approaching, we are delighted to present this historic vehicle at Goodwood, which played a significant role in the Silver Jubilee celebrations of his mother.

“Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh both had an enduring association with the Land Rover marque and this is an evocative piece of Royal memorabilia.”

