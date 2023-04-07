UK Drive: The Genesis GV60 is the car to get this premium brand noticed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

UK Drive: The Genesis GV60 is the car to get this premium brand noticed

By Press Association
The GV60 aims to get Genesis noticed. (Genesis)
The GV60 aims to get Genesis noticed. (Genesis)

What is it?

The GV60 arrives as the firm’s first bespoke EV. (Genesis)

Genesis arrived in the UK in mid-2021. While car brands typically launch with a single model and then gradually introduce more, this premium South Korean brand, owned by Hyundai, did the opposite, introducing four new models in its first couple of months, all of the saloon and SUV variety. It’s since expanded the line-up with the stylish G70 Shooting Brake, its first European-specific model.

While Genesis didn’t have a single electrified model at first, it’s ramping this up now – there are EV versions of the G80 saloon and GV70 SUV, but here is its first bespoke electric car, the GV60. Showing a bolder direction for Genesis, is it a model worth considering?

What’s new?

A crystal ball gear selector is used in the GV60. (Genesis)

The GV60 is built around a bespoke electric car platform, and one shared with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. The advantages of this are that Genesis can be much bolder with its design, while the interior doesn’t have to be limited by the packaging drawbacks of using a petrol or diesel platform.

While the GV60 might be its ‘cheapest’ EV, it is a car packed full of gadgets and technology. There’s a ‘crystal ball’ gear selector that rotates, along with a widescreen digital display that gives it an especially futuristic look.

What’s under the bonnet?

Three powertrains are available on the GV60. (Genesis)

There are three powertrains available on the GV60 – a single-motor 226bhp model, a dual-motor with 314bhp and a mighty ‘Sport Plus’ car that packs a significant 483bhp.

Our test car uses the lesser of the powertrains, though we reckon it’s the pick of the range. Accelerating to 60mph takes 7.6 seconds, with the GV60 carrying on to a top speed of 115mph. This model is also rear-wheel-drive, with the others sending power to all wheels.

All GV60s use the same 77kWh battery though, and you’ll get the most miles from this entry-level powertrain – a claimed 321 miles. It’s also one of the quickest-charging EVs on the market, taking as little as 18 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent if you find a quick enough 350kW charger.

What’s it like to drive?

The GV60 majors on comfort and refinement. (Genesis)

The GV60 is a really rather impressive choice behind the wheel. With a particular focus on comfort and refinement, even by EV standards, this is a remarkably hushed way of getting about. A real-world range of around 250 miles is good too and means this is an EV that longer trips can be completed in a particularly relaxing way.

But should you find yourself on a windier stretch of road, the GV60 isn’t bad at all. You can just about feel that it’s rear-wheel-drive, meaning it’s a bit more enjoyable than front-wheel-drive EVs. The acceleration is never startling or especially brisk, but it gets up to speed without fuss, and will suit drivers that don’t want or care about headline-grabbing figures.

The only slight letdown is that rear visibility isn’t the best, with a combination of the sloped roofline and painted metal across the window limiting the view out of the back.

How does it look?

The GV60 is the firm’s boldest car yet. (Genesis)

The GV60 is an especially eye-catching choice and is a car that turns plenty of heads. There’s the allure that comes with a new brand and people not knowing what it is; though we had passers-by asking if it was a Bentley during our time with it. High praise indeed.

It looks noticeably different to Genesis’ other models too, as with no need for a grille, it has a much smoother face than the huge wash of chrome that appears on other models from the brand. The quad lights at both the front and rear look great, and we particularly like the flush door handles and sloping roofline, even if the latter does limit visibility.

What’s it like inside?

The GV60 offers a stunning interior. (Genesis)

Without a doubt, the best thing about the GV60 is its interior. In fact, it feels a few notches above rivals Audi and Mercedes in terms of quality. Our test car came with Nappa leather – a £2,310 option, but one that feels like it takes the GV60 from premium to luxury. We’d argue there isn’t a better car interior on anything of a similar price.

Thanks to the use of the EV platform, Genesis has been able to free up plenty of interior space. There’s a ‘floating’ centre console which houses the gear selector and aforementioned crystal ball, while there’s a completely flat floor in the rear that means adults will be able to sit comfortably. The 432-litre boot isn’t the largest, however.

What’s the spec like?

The entry-level Premium model is absolutely laden with equipment. From the off, you get 19-inch alloy wheels, and a heated and electric steering wheel, while the driver even has a massage function on their seat. There’s also a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital dial display, both of which are especially clear. The touchscreen is perhaps overburdened with menus, though.

Prices kick off from £53,905 for the GV60, which means this is by no means a cheap car. While its closest rival – the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback – might look a bit cheaper on paper, when you delve into the specs, they’re almost incomparable when you realise all the extra features the Genesis has.

Verdict

Genesis has had a good start to proceedings with its range of petrol and diesel models, but the GV60 feels like the car that will get people talking about this South Korean premium brand.

The GV60 delivers in all the areas that matter – range, interior quality and technology – but manages so much more than that. Choose the cheapest model we’ve tested here and it’s unquestionably one of the best electric cars currently on the market.

  • Model: Genesis GV60
  • Price: £53,905
  • Model as tested: Genesis GV60 Premium RWD
  • Price as tested: £60,755
  • Engine: Electric motor with 77kWh usable battery
  • Power: 226bhp
  • Torque: 350Nm
  • 0-60mph: 7.6 seconds
  • Top speed: 115mph
  • CO2 emissions: 0g/km
  • Range: 321 miles

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Scott Cannon with his sons, Austin and Angus, now aged 10 and 12.
Family ‘devastated’ at death of Perthshire dad and Dundee cafe owner, 39
2
Breadalbane Academy
School league tables 2023: Here’s how Fife and Tayside secondary schools rank
3
3
Durie Vale Round a bout by Windygates where the emergency services have closed the road and taken over the car park as a command Centre. When there there were 3 Police cars, 2 Police vans, one Ambulance, one Ambulance incident unit, One Fire engine, one Fire Officers car and a few unmarked cars. Two Police ARU's came flying in on blues but left quickly towards Leven
Man charged after police closed busy Fife roads and roundabout
4
Inside the Perth pub on sale for £300,000. Image: Cornerstone.
Perth pub goes on sale for £300,000 as owners seek to retire
5
The 18-foot long whale has made City Square its home until Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Pictures: Dundee residents queue to see 18-foot long whale in city centre
6
Corey Buxton and Jonnie Armitage outside Vandal & Co in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
First look: Popular Dundee restaurant Vandal & Co opens first venue in Perth
7
Drink-driver Maureen Okolo.
Drink-drive social worker was SIX times limit in Fife with empty wine bottles in…
8
Andrew Gibb appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee mechanic tore bumper off partner’s car and beat roof and bonnet with it
9
Stewart Urquhart.
Abusive Fife man sent ex-partner photos of weapons including rifle and sword
10
Ryan Dow
Arbroath ace Ryan Dow played in front of 60,000 with Dundee United but can’t…

More from The Courier

Police at the scene of the attack. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee taxi driver dies one year on from street attack
Lyall Cameron has helped put Dundee in pole position. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: Arbroath away is Dundee's biggest challenge left - win that and they could…
Ross Millen was one of Raith's first summer signings. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers star Ross Millen on the challenges for footballing fathers and learning from…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Parking charges Picture shows; Dundee City car parks . Dundee . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 07/04/2023
Mystery as Dundee parking fees 'credited' to Durham County Council
The St Johnstone squad prepare for Saturday's game against Ross County. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone at home: The last time the Perth side won at McDiarmid Park…
Missing Dunfermline boy Ryan Fernie, 15. Image: Police Scotland.
Search for missing 6ft 5in boy from Dunfermline
People queuing outside West End Community fridge on Perth Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Public thanked for saving Dundee community fridge after hitting £30k funding goal
Rosyth Dockyard, Fife
Rosyth dockyard workers to down tools for 12 weeks in pay dispute
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird Barbie column Picture shows; Margot Robbie as Barbie; Rebecca Baird on a Barbie bike.. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: This Barbie girl is ready for Barbie world domination
Gayle sweats it out in the wood-fired sauna at Stonehaven Harbour. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Fire and ice: Sauna for wild swimmers in Stonehaven is proving huge success

Editor's Picks

Most Commented