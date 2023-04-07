UK Drive: The Genesis GV60 is the car to get this premium brand noticed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

What is it?

The GV60 arrives as the firm’s first bespoke EV. (Genesis)

Genesis arrived in the UK in mid-2021. While car brands typically launch with a single model and then gradually introduce more, this premium South Korean brand, owned by Hyundai, did the opposite, introducing four new models in its first couple of months, all of the saloon and SUV variety. It’s since expanded the line-up with the stylish G70 Shooting Brake, its first European-specific model.

While Genesis didn’t have a single electrified model at first, it’s ramping this up now – there are EV versions of the G80 saloon and GV70 SUV, but here is its first bespoke electric car, the GV60. Showing a bolder direction for Genesis, is it a model worth considering?

What’s new?

A crystal ball gear selector is used in the GV60. (Genesis)

The GV60 is built around a bespoke electric car platform, and one shared with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6. The advantages of this are that Genesis can be much bolder with its design, while the interior doesn’t have to be limited by the packaging drawbacks of using a petrol or diesel platform.

While the GV60 might be its ‘cheapest’ EV, it is a car packed full of gadgets and technology. There’s a ‘crystal ball’ gear selector that rotates, along with a widescreen digital display that gives it an especially futuristic look.

What’s under the bonnet?

Three powertrains are available on the GV60. (Genesis)

There are three powertrains available on the GV60 – a single-motor 226bhp model, a dual-motor with 314bhp and a mighty ‘Sport Plus’ car that packs a significant 483bhp.

Our test car uses the lesser of the powertrains, though we reckon it’s the pick of the range. Accelerating to 60mph takes 7.6 seconds, with the GV60 carrying on to a top speed of 115mph. This model is also rear-wheel-drive, with the others sending power to all wheels.

All GV60s use the same 77kWh battery though, and you’ll get the most miles from this entry-level powertrain – a claimed 321 miles. It’s also one of the quickest-charging EVs on the market, taking as little as 18 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent if you find a quick enough 350kW charger.

What’s it like to drive?

The GV60 majors on comfort and refinement. (Genesis)

The GV60 is a really rather impressive choice behind the wheel. With a particular focus on comfort and refinement, even by EV standards, this is a remarkably hushed way of getting about. A real-world range of around 250 miles is good too and means this is an EV that longer trips can be completed in a particularly relaxing way.

But should you find yourself on a windier stretch of road, the GV60 isn’t bad at all. You can just about feel that it’s rear-wheel-drive, meaning it’s a bit more enjoyable than front-wheel-drive EVs. The acceleration is never startling or especially brisk, but it gets up to speed without fuss, and will suit drivers that don’t want or care about headline-grabbing figures.

The only slight letdown is that rear visibility isn’t the best, with a combination of the sloped roofline and painted metal across the window limiting the view out of the back.

How does it look?

The GV60 is the firm’s boldest car yet. (Genesis)

The GV60 is an especially eye-catching choice and is a car that turns plenty of heads. There’s the allure that comes with a new brand and people not knowing what it is; though we had passers-by asking if it was a Bentley during our time with it. High praise indeed.

It looks noticeably different to Genesis’ other models too, as with no need for a grille, it has a much smoother face than the huge wash of chrome that appears on other models from the brand. The quad lights at both the front and rear look great, and we particularly like the flush door handles and sloping roofline, even if the latter does limit visibility.

What’s it like inside?

The GV60 offers a stunning interior. (Genesis)

Without a doubt, the best thing about the GV60 is its interior. In fact, it feels a few notches above rivals Audi and Mercedes in terms of quality. Our test car came with Nappa leather – a £2,310 option, but one that feels like it takes the GV60 from premium to luxury. We’d argue there isn’t a better car interior on anything of a similar price.

Thanks to the use of the EV platform, Genesis has been able to free up plenty of interior space. There’s a ‘floating’ centre console which houses the gear selector and aforementioned crystal ball, while there’s a completely flat floor in the rear that means adults will be able to sit comfortably. The 432-litre boot isn’t the largest, however.

What’s the spec like?

The entry-level Premium model is absolutely laden with equipment. From the off, you get 19-inch alloy wheels, and a heated and electric steering wheel, while the driver even has a massage function on their seat. There’s also a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital dial display, both of which are especially clear. The touchscreen is perhaps overburdened with menus, though.

Prices kick off from £53,905 for the GV60, which means this is by no means a cheap car. While its closest rival – the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback – might look a bit cheaper on paper, when you delve into the specs, they’re almost incomparable when you realise all the extra features the Genesis has.

Verdict

Genesis has had a good start to proceedings with its range of petrol and diesel models, but the GV60 feels like the car that will get people talking about this South Korean premium brand.

The GV60 delivers in all the areas that matter – range, interior quality and technology – but manages so much more than that. Choose the cheapest model we’ve tested here and it’s unquestionably one of the best electric cars currently on the market.

Model: Genesis GV60

Price: £53,905

Model as tested: Genesis GV60 Premium RWD

Price as tested: £60,755

Engine: Electric motor with 77kWh usable battery

Power: 226bhp

Torque: 350Nm

0-60mph: 7.6 seconds

Top speed: 115mph

CO2 emissions: 0g/km

Range: 321 miles