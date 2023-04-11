Everything you need to know about ‘The Beast’ presidential car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Everything you need to know about ‘The Beast’ presidential car

By Press Association
The motorcade with US President Donald Trump's limousine, nicknamed "The Beast" arrives in Downing Street, London, on the second day of his state visit to the UK.
The motorcade with US President Donald Trump’s limousine, nicknamed “The Beast” arrives in Downing Street, London, on the second day of his state visit to the UK.

US President Joe Biden is set to kick-start his Ireland visit today, commencing a four-day visit.

The President’s itinerary has already been outlined, with Biden touring a number of locations including a visit to Co Louth, where his great-grandfather James Finegan was born. And, though it has yet to be seen, ‘The Beast’ presidential car could be used to shuttle Biden around. Here, we’re taking a look at what this incredible car has to offer.

When was ‘The Beast’ name introduced?

‘The Beast’ name first appeared back in 2001 with the arrival of President George W. Bush. That car was an entirely ground-up built model, incorporating many of the functions that are fitted to the modern version.

It’s a name that would stick, too, and has continued through to the present-day vehicle.

What is the current model based on?

The current model is made by General Motors (GM) in the United States and debuted in 2018. Though many of the details about The Beast’s underpinnings are scarce, it’s believed to be based on one of GM’s larger trucks, albeit equipped with more car-like features similar to those found on the Cadillac Escalade.

It’s thought that The Beast could weigh up to nine tonnes and can seat up to seven people.

Does it have any cool features?

ROYAL Trump
President Trump’s armoured limousine Cadillac One ‘The Beast’. See story ROYAL Trump. Infographic from PA Graphics

The Beast is jam-packed with features. It has been designed to deliver the best possible protection for the President. As a result, it has 13cm-thick laminated glass for the windows, run-flat tyres with a solid core to ensure that they can still roll when punctured and 20cm thick military-grade armour for the panels.

Plus, the fuel tank is bullet and blastproof, while emergency equipment includes firefighting gear, oxygen tanks and containers of the President’s blood type.

Where has it appeared recently?

The Beast is often used for some of the President’s key visits and was used back in September 2022, by Biden for the state funeral of the Queen.

The Beast was also used during Biden’s first visit to the UK in June 2022 after being named as president.

Have previous presidents been driven in ‘The Beast’?

Yes. Over time, The Beast has evolved and changed to include more high-tech features, but all presidents since George W. Bush have used a version of it. President Obama was driven in The Beast on numerous occasions, while President Trump was also a frequent passenger in it.

In fact, Trump made a notable appearance in ‘The Beast’ when it was used for a spin around the famous Daytona 500 racing circuit.

