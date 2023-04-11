New Polestar 4 SUV to be revealed next week

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Polestar has confirmed that it will reveal its next car, the 4, at next week’s Shanghai Auto Show.

Following the Swedish EV maker’s numerical naming strategy, it will be Polestar’s fourth car, following the 1 GT car, 2 fastback and 3 SUV, which this new model will share plenty in common with.

The Polestar 4 will take the position as a new coupe-SUV in the firm’s line-up, with this being a particularly lucrative segment. Set to use similar powertrains as the Polestar 3, which offers a range of up to 379 miles, the sleeker shape of the ‘4’ could see the claimed range get closer to 400 miles.

Polestar says the 4 will also feature design cues and sustainability enhancements initially showed in its concept cars, while also promising to be the ‘fastest Polestar production car to date’, meaning a more powerful powertrain is likely to be introduced.

The new Polestar 4 will share plenty in common with the ‘3’ SUV, pictured. (Polestar)

Only a single teaser image of the Polestar 4 has been shown, which highlights a new LED lighting signature for the firm, as well as angular crease lines in the bonnet.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “The Polestar 4 is not simply a modified version of our first SUV. Instead, we reconsidered the entire design to create a new breed of SUV coupe.”

The Polestar 4 will be revealed on April 18 at the Shanghai Auto Show. A number of other high-profile reveals are promised at the event too, including a heavily updated version of the Porsche Cayenne, as well as Mercedes’ upmarket Maybach division’s first electric model.