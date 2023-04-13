First Ride: Triumph’s Tiger Sport 660 brings accessible thrills and cross-country ability

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First Ride: Triumph’s Tiger Sport 660 brings accessible thrills and cross-country ability

By Press Association
The Tiger feels very composed at speed
The Tiger feels very composed at speed

What is it?

Triumph Tiger Sport 660
Its light weight means that the Tiger 660 corners keenly

The Triumph Tiger has quickly become one of the go-to models in the adventure bike category. Both 900 and 1200 models are large and well-positioned for long days in the saddle but do come accompanied by a certain degree of intimidation – particularly for newer riders – because of their size.

So what if you want a little bit of the Tiger experience but on a smaller, more user-friendly scale? That’s where this bike comes in – the Tiger Sport 660. Utilising the same engine as the Trident but fitted into a go-anywhere design, it could be a great option for cross-country journeys and commutes alike. We’ve been finding out what it’s like to ride.

What’s new?

Triumph Tiger Sport 660
The screen helps to deflect a lot of the wind blast

As part of the Tiger range, the 660 Sport has that upright, confidence-inspiring seat positioning and a good degree of protection from wind blast courtesy of a compact screen and decent fairings. As the name suggests, it’s got a sportier flavour than many of the other models in the Tiger range, with an aim to provide nimble, exciting handling.

It’s also available with a variety of adventure-ready accessories to help with transporting your kit, such as a two-helmet top box, while cleverly integrated mounts mean you can easily fit panniers too.

What’s it powered by?

Triumph Tiger Sport 660
The Tiger range has been hugely successful

The Tiger Sport 660 uses the same 660cc triple engine that you’ll find in the sportier Trident, delivering 80bhp peak power at 10,250rpm and 64Nm of peak torque that you’ll get at 6,250rpm. It’s got a clever engine management system, too, alongside a ride-by-wire throttle and a six-speed manual gearbox.

It’s been tested and rated to the latest Euro 5 emissions regulations, too, while Triumph says that you should be able to see up to around 62mpg combined, so fuel costs should be relatively low. Plus, it’s accompanied by a 10,000-mile or 12-month service interval.

What’s it like to ride?

Triumph Tiger Sport 660
Twistier sections are still fun on the Tiger 660

Despite being quite high up, a narrow tank and a relatively slim seat mean it’s not tricky to get on and off the Tiger Sport. In fact, it’s one of the more approachable adventure bikes of its type. The front screen can easily be adjusted, too, so you can raise it should you know you’ve got some motorway miles in store.

On the move, the triple engine has more than enough punch for most occasions and feels happy to rev out. The six-speed gearbox has a really nice action, too, and finding the right gear at any given moment isn’t tricky or vague. As with other Triumph models we’ve tested, the indicator selector isn’t the most positive and you do sometimes have to double-check that you’ve activated it – it’d be nice if it clicked more reassuringly into place. They do self-cancel, however.

How does it look?

Tiger Sport 660
The Tiger’s relatively compact size means it isn’t intimidating

The Tiger Sport 660 is a smart-looking thing, to our eyes at least. ‘Our’ test bike came finished in a blue shade which stood out from the crowd, too, and was a refreshing change on the usual greys and blacks that usually dominate this area of the market. The headlights – which incorporate LED technology – are quite distinctive, too, and you get LEDs at the rear as well.

Again, not being overly large means it’s an approachable bike, but the sharp ‘nose’ and heavily tapered rear end do mean that it’s not got ‘small bike’ design, either.

What’s the spec like?

Triumph Tiger Sport 660
All versions get a compact screen

Priced at £8,495, the Tiger Sport 660 does include plenty of on-board equipment for the money. All versions get a clear TFT screen, for example, which gives you all key information in one easy-to-read area. Plus, with the My Triumph connectivity system, you can control various aspects such as navigation or phone and music functions through the screen via the controls on the handlebars.

As we’ve mentioned, there are plenty of accessories available to allow you to tweak the Tiger Sport 660 to the type of riding you’re doing with highlights including an up and down quickshifter, heated grips or an under-seat USB charger.

Verdict

Triumph’s Tiger Sport 660 feels like a light and nimble gateway into adventure motorcycles. For newer riders there’s no need to feel intimidated by it, but more seasoned people can still find plenty of fun through the Tiger’s plentiful performance and agile handling. It’s still very docile and easy to live with at motorway speeds, too.

It shouldn’t cost a lot to keep running either, so there appear to be very few drawbacks. Throw in some clever technology and you’ve got a package which feels hard to beat.

