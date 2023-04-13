Alfa Romeo celebrates 100 years of Quadrifoglio with special edition Giulia and Stelvio models

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alfa Romeo is commemorating 100 years of its famous Quadrifoglio models with a pair of limited-edition cars.

Just 100 examples of the Giulia and Stelvio 100th Anniversario will be produced, bringing a high level of standard equipment and upgraded power in the process.

April 15, 2023, will mark exactly 100 years since the Quadrifoglio made its debut, with the four-leaf clover badge adorning the race-winning RL of Ugo Sivocci in the 1923 Targa Florio.

To celebrate, the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio 100th Anniversario use the same 2.9-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine as the regular car, but power has been increased from 503bhp up to 512bhp while a new mechanical locking differential has also been fitted.

It’s the latter feature which will have the greatest impact, as Alfa Romeo has taken learnings from the hardcore Giulia GTA to ensure that this special-edition car corners and steers even better than before.

Both Quadrifoglio models use a powerful V6 twin-turbo engine

Visually, both cars gain new ‘3+3’ headlights with full adaptive LED Matrix technology. The Giulia gets new five-hole 19-inch lightweight alloys, too, while the Stelvio wears larger 21-inch versions of the same design. Both cars gain eye-catching gold brake callipers, too. The same gold colour is used on the special emblem on the wings of both cars, while carbon fibre has been used on the grille and mirror caps.

Inside, there’s a blend of leather and Alcantara, while contrast gold stitching and a 3D effect carbon-fibre trim help to lift the overall look and feel of the cabin. Each car gets the number 100 stitched in gold on the dashboard, too. A new 12.3-inch TFT screen features on both models, displaying key vehicle information and driver assistance features.

Alfa Romeo has stated that the 100th Anniversario models will be available in the second quarter of 2023, with pricing announced closer to that time.