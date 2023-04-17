Volkswagen expands electric car line-up with reveal of new ID.7

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Volkswagen expands electric car line-up with reveal of new ID.7

By Press Association
The ID.7 is Volkswagen’s latest EV. (Volkswagen)
The ID.7 is Volkswagen’s latest EV. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has unveiled its new flagship electric vehicle – the ID.7.

Set for a launch in Europe this autumn, the ID.7 has been designed for long distances from the outset and, as a result, can deliver up to 435 miles between trips to the plug. This comes courtesy of Volkswagen’s largest electric car battery to date, with the 86kWh unit being joined by a smaller 77kWh version which will still return up to 382 miles of range.

The 86kWh version will be able to charge at speeds of up to 200kW, too, while the 77kWh version will max out at 170kW.

The exterior of the car uses many of the design themes that we’ve seen in the rest of the Volkswagen ID range, such as the full-width light bar at the front. However, as a ‘fastback saloon’ the ID.7 has a sleeker, more aerodynamic shape overall than other cars in VW’s stable of EVs.

At 4.96m long, it’s slightly longer than Volkswagen’s current Arteon, while a long wheelbase means it’s able to offer plenty of interior space. There’s also the option to fit a new panoramic roof with ‘smart glass’ that can be made opaque or transparent at the press of a button.

The dials in the ID.7 have been stripped back to show only essential information, too, with the bulk of details displayed to the driver by a new augmented-reality head-up display. Volkswagen says that this feature will be fitted as standard, too.

The ID.7 is Volkswagen’s longest EV to date. (Volkswagen)

In the middle, there’s a large 15-inch touchscreen display, which houses all key functions such as media, navigation and phone connectivity. It also gives access to the main heating and ventilation functions, though these are located on a main ‘bar’ at the bottom of the display. There are also illuminated sliders to help adjust the temperature quickly and easily.

Some aspects of the interior are very similar to areas found in the current range of ID models, too, such as the steering wheel and headlight controls.

A new seat massage function will also be available with the ID.7, bringing front seats equipped with 10 air cushions in the backrest which deliver a ‘pneumatic pressure point massage’.

A new 15-inch touchscreen handles most key functions in the ID.7. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen hasn’t stated what the ID.7 will be priced at, though it’s expected that this information will be revealed close to the car’s full launch this autumn.

