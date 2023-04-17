Volkswagen expands electric car line-up with reveal of new ID.7

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volkswagen has unveiled its new flagship electric vehicle – the ID.7.

Set for a launch in Europe this autumn, the ID.7 has been designed for long distances from the outset and, as a result, can deliver up to 435 miles between trips to the plug. This comes courtesy of Volkswagen’s largest electric car battery to date, with the 86kWh unit being joined by a smaller 77kWh version which will still return up to 382 miles of range.

The 86kWh version will be able to charge at speeds of up to 200kW, too, while the 77kWh version will max out at 170kW.

The exterior of the car uses many of the design themes that we’ve seen in the rest of the Volkswagen ID range, such as the full-width light bar at the front. However, as a ‘fastback saloon’ the ID.7 has a sleeker, more aerodynamic shape overall than other cars in VW’s stable of EVs.

At 4.96m long, it’s slightly longer than Volkswagen’s current Arteon, while a long wheelbase means it’s able to offer plenty of interior space. There’s also the option to fit a new panoramic roof with ‘smart glass’ that can be made opaque or transparent at the press of a button.

The dials in the ID.7 have been stripped back to show only essential information, too, with the bulk of details displayed to the driver by a new augmented-reality head-up display. Volkswagen says that this feature will be fitted as standard, too.

The ID.7 is Volkswagen’s longest EV to date. (Volkswagen)

In the middle, there’s a large 15-inch touchscreen display, which houses all key functions such as media, navigation and phone connectivity. It also gives access to the main heating and ventilation functions, though these are located on a main ‘bar’ at the bottom of the display. There are also illuminated sliders to help adjust the temperature quickly and easily.

Some aspects of the interior are very similar to areas found in the current range of ID models, too, such as the steering wheel and headlight controls.

A new seat massage function will also be available with the ID.7, bringing front seats equipped with 10 air cushions in the backrest which deliver a ‘pneumatic pressure point massage’.

A new 15-inch touchscreen handles most key functions in the ID.7. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen hasn’t stated what the ID.7 will be priced at, though it’s expected that this information will be revealed close to the car’s full launch this autumn.