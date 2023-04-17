Mercedes’ luxury Maybach division unveils first EV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Mercedes’ luxury Maybach division unveils first EV

By Press Association
The EQS 680 SUV is Maybach’s first electric model. (Mercedes)
Maybach, the luxury division of Mercedes, has revealed its first electric car with the EQS 680 SUV.

Based on Mercedes’ own EQS SUV, the Maybach model gets a specific look and various additional luxury features to make it worthy of the badge. Featuring staple styling touches of the brand, these include a far bolder grille with a typical Maybach pattern, though because there’s less need for cooling with an EV, it’s a closed grille here. It also houses the radars for the driver assistance features, which are completely hidden from view.

More chrome is also used, such as around the windows and B-pillar trim. New forged 21- or 22-inch alloy wheels are also used. Illuminated running boards are also fitted, while various Maybach emblems feature throughout.

Maybach’s EQS SUV gets specific styling elements to set it apart from its Mercedes sibling.

Inside the Maybach EQS SUV, the firm’s acclaimed Hyperscreen, which essentially transforms the dashboard into a digital surface, is fitted as standard. Rear passengers also get screens, as well as a tablet that can be removed from the vehicle. Those in the back are able to make gestures to control features, such as turning reading lights on, without having to touch any buttons as well.

The standard Nappa leather upholstery is also the first Mercedes to be tanned using coffee bean shells, saving both water and salt use, both of which are used heavily in traditional leather.

The highlight of this Maybach, however, is the rear, with ventilated, heated and massaging seats fitted as standard for those in the back. A 15-speaker Burmester 4D sound system is also fitted as standard.

Rear-seat passengers get treated to all kinds of luxuries. (Mercedes)

Ola Källenius, chairman of Mercedes AG, said: “Mercedes-Maybach customers expect the extraordinary, and we aim to exceed their high expectations. The EQS SUV unites our ambition to lead in digital and electric with our focus on the luxury segment.

“The very first all-electric vehicle from Mercedes-Maybach complements the best technologies from Mercedes-Benz with the extra comfort and individual details that are only available from Mercedes-Maybach.”

Powering this Maybach are twin electric motors developing a huge 649bhp and 950Nm of torque, allowing for a 4.2-second 0-60mph time. It uses a huge 108.4kWh battery too, allowing for a claimed 373-mile range. It can charge at up to 200kW, allowing for a 10-80 per cent charge to be completed in just 31 minutes.

There’s no word on pricing yet, but given a range-topping version of Mercedes’ EQS SUV costs upwards of £150,000, we’d expect this Maybach model to sell for north of £200,000.

