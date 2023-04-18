Polestar 4 coupe-SUV revealed as firm’s fastest car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Polestar 4 coupe-SUV revealed as firm’s fastest car

By Press Association
The Polestar 4 is a new coupe-SUV for the firm. (Polestar)
The Polestar 4 is a new coupe-SUV for the firm. (Polestar)

Polestar is continuing its rollout of EVs with the reveal of the new ‘4’ – the firm’s first coupe-styled SUV.

Following on from the Polestar 1 GT car, 2 fastback and 3 SUV, this new model arrives as a smaller, coupe-styled SUV model, but with more performance intent while also carrying over many cues from previous Polestar concept cars.

Revealed at the Shanghai motor show, Polestar says the 4 ‘transforms the aerodynamics of a coupe and the space of an SUV into a new breed of SUV-coupe’.

A camera replaces a rear-view mirror, owing to the lack of glass at the rear. (Polestar)

Rivalling the Audi Q8 e-tron Sportback and Mercedes EQE SUV, at 4.84m, it’s marginally smaller than the Polestar 3, but the firm still promises ‘generous interior proportions’. A full-length glass roof is fitted as standard, which is available with an electrochromic function that can be put to opaque without the need for a blind.

The rakish rear of the Polestar 4 means there’s no view out of the back as such. That means there’s no rear-view mirror, but a screen that displays the real-time view out of the back, supplied by a roof-mounted camera. It can be changed to show a view of passengers in the rear instead, though.

Polestar is a frontrunner when it comes to sustainable car building, and it takes things up a level with the 4. The use of singular materials, but of various textures, is adopted, making them easier to be recycled. A ‘tailored knit’ upholstery first seen in Polestar’s Precept concept is now available on this new SUV.

The Polestar 4 has an especially sleek design. (Polestar)

There will be two versions offered, a ‘Long Range Single Motor’ and ‘Long Range Dual Motor’, with power outputs of 268bhp and 537bhp. The latter is Polestar’s quickest car to date, with 0-60mph taking just 3.6 seconds to complete.

All versions initially will use a large 94kWh usable battery, enabling a targeted range of up to 372 miles. All models can also charge at up to 200kW, with a five to 80 per cent charge taking just 32 minutes.

Inside, like all Polestar’s other models, the 4 uses a Google-sourced touchscreen, though a new landscape 15.4-inch screen is used here. There’s a large digital instrument cluster and head-up display included too.

A landscape 15.4-inch touchscreen is a new addition to the Polestar 4. (Polestar)

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, said: “With Polestar 4 we have taken a fundamentally new approach to SUV coupe design. Rather than simply modifying an existing SUV, giving it a faster roofline and as a result, compromising elements like rear headroom and comfort, we have designed Polestar 4 from the ground up as a new breed of SUV coupé that celebrates rear occupant comfort and experience

Production of the Polestar 4 begins in Hangzhou, China, in November 2023, with the model due to launch in early 2024. Prices will start from around £55,000, slotting it right in the middle of Polestar’s 2 and 3 models for price.

