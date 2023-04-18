Shanghai motor show 2023: All the key reveals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Shanghai motor show 2023: All the key reveals

By Press Association
A range of important new cars made their debut in Shanghai. (MG)
A range of important new cars made their debut in Shanghai. (MG)

Many thought that motor shows would disappear following the Covid-19 pandemic, but this year’s ‘Auto Shanghai’ has shown there’s plenty of life left in them yet.

It’s the first major motor show to take place in China – the world’s largest car market – since the lifting of restrictions, and has seen a range of important unveils taking place. These have included those from plenty of Chinese car brands, but also many European firms too, including Mercedes and Porsche.

Let’s take a look at all the major reveals from this year’s Shanghai motor show.

BMW i7 M70

The i7 M70 is BMW’s most powerful EV yet. (BMW)

BMW used Auto Shanghai to debut its most powerful electric car to date – the i7 M70. A sportier version of the German firm’s flagship electric saloon, the M70 is equipped with twin electric motors producing a mighty 651bhp, and allowing for a 0-60mph time of just 3.5 seconds.

While the saloon market might have fallen out of favour with the European market, in China these models remain hugely popular. A bold 348-mile range and optional two-tone paintwork add to this i7’s appeal too. BMW also gave a public debut to its XM Red Label – a 738bhp plug-in hybrid SUV that is the firm’s most powerful car ever.

BYD Yangwang U9

BYD is introducing a new supercar. (BYD)

While BYD might have only just launched in the UK, this company is a huge deal in its Chinese homeland and has even recently pulled the wraps off a radical performance car, which has now made its motor show debut in Shanghai.

The Yangwang U9 is an electric supercar that’s able to accelerate from 0-60mph in a dazzling two seconds. It’s also equipped with an advanced vehicle control system that is even able to drive with just three wheels.

Lexus LM

Lexus is introducing a premium MPV to UK buyers for the first time. (Lexus)

The Lexus LM is the upmarket version of Toyota’s Alphard – a large MPV, both of which have never been sold in Europe. However, Lexus has announced that this new LM, revealed in Shanghai, will go on sale in the UK later in the year.

It’s a brand-new type of vehicle for Lexus in Europe and aims to appeal to the chauffeur-driven MPV market as a direct rival for the Mercedes V-Class. Available with four or seven seats, it can also be specified with a huge 48-inch TV monitor for rear passengers.

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

The EQS 680 SUV is Maybach’s first electric model. (Mercedes)

Mercedes’s Maybach division aims to offer more upmarket products, and as China is one of its largest markets, the firm has now unveiled the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV – its first electric model.

Based on the regular Mercedes EQS SUV, it gets a much bolder design in-fitting with Maybach’s other products, as well as a more luxurious interior, especially for rear passengers. Its twin electric motors pack a mighty 659bhp, while Maybach claims a range of up to 373 miles.

MG Cyberster

The Cyberster signals more exciting things to come from MG. (MG)

One of the biggest surprises to come from this year’s Auto Shanghai event was the fact MG pulled the wraps off the production-spec version of its Cyberster – an electric roadster that the Chinese-owned brand has been teasing with various concepts for some time.

While MG is currently being tight-lipped on its details, the firm has confirmed that MG will celebrate its past sports car heritage with the new model, while also bringing it to the UK in summer 2024.

Polestar 4

The Polestar 4 is a new coupe-SUV for the firm. (Polestar)

Polestar is rapidly expanding at the moment, and hot on the heels of its 3 SUV being shown, the Swedish electric car maker has now revealed the ‘4’ – a new coupe-SUV that brings many details from its concept cars to production.

The Polestar 4 has no rear window as such, with a camera and digital display handling the view out of the back. The top-spec 537bhp dual-motor version will be Polestar’s fastest car to date, with the firm having a targeted range of 372 miles.

Porsche Cayenne

The Cayenne has received various upgrades for 2023. (Porsche)

The Cayenne has been a massive success for Porsche, with the German firm now following it up with a heavily revised version of the current, third-generation car, shown for the first time at the Shanghai motor show.

While the exterior doesn’t look dramatically different, the inside gets a modern makeover, with various new screens being introduced – many borrowed from its electric Taycan. All versions have more power, while the plug-in hybrid models have been significantly enhanced, and now claim a range of up to 56 miles.

Smart #3

Smart is continuing its model offensive. (Smart)

Modern-day Smart is a far cry from the original ‘Smart car’, and this firm is now continuing its offensive with the reveal of the #3, pronounced ‘hashtag three’, which is a new coupe-SUV,

Smart is owned by both Mercedes and Chinese automotive giant Geely, and has been established first in China, before it begins rolling its new models out in Europe later this year. The #3 boasts a stylish design, a high-tech interior and an expected range of around 280 miles.

Volkswagen ID.7

The ID.7 is Volkswagen’s latest EV. (Volkswagen)

Volkswagen already has a comprehensive line-up of electric ‘ID’ models, and it’s now expanding the portfolio with the ID.7 – an eagerly-awaited electric fastback that will go up against the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

Boasting various technology advancements for Volkswagen, including a new touchscreen display, the ID.7 will also be equipped with the firm’s largest electric car battery to date, with the firm claiming up to 435 miles can be achieved.

Zeekr X

Zeekr will launch in Europe later in 2023. (Zeekr)

While Zeekr didn’t reveal any brand-new models at the Shanghai Auto Show, it did bring a key announcement that this premium EV-maker would start introducing cars to Europe by the end of 2023.

It’s a big step for the Chinese firm, owned by Geely, which has made quite a statement in its home market in a particularly small timeframe. Zeekr says it will ‘provide European customers with an innovative, convenient and rewarding EV experience built on a direct-to-consumer business model, meaning no formal dealers are planned.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The 'snake' was discovered on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes. Image: Ali Hutton.
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
2
Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
5
3
Lauren Hunt was sentenced at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Catfishing Dundee sextortion scam ‘prostitute’ ordered to pay back money
4
Lesley Barton appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-teacher drank wine in her car before near-miss in Perthshire town
5
Laura Moyes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
6
Reginald Knight leaves Dundee Sheriff Court after being admonished.
Fife Zoo director threatened son’s ex-partner after love triangle spat
7
One of the house types Muir Homes plan to build at Westfield. Image: Muir Homes
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over ‘significant design failings’
8
A huge hole has been left in the front of the Carnoustie house.
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
9
Police dealing with the incident in Kinnoull Street, Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper.
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
10
Police in riot gear arrive at the scene. Image: David Wardle
Man, 45, charged after Glenrothes ‘stand-off’

More from The Courier

Police and fire crews at the scene. Image: Wallace Ferrier.
Arbroath man admits weapon threats during six-hour siege
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
M&Co: Final closing dates for Tayside and Fife shops
Hayfield Place, Kirkcaldy.
Six men charged after drugs raid at Kirkcaldy industrial estate
How much will Steven MacLean change after taking over from Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
4 big challenges as Steven MacLean attempts to turn St Johnstone's season around and…
Retired Cupar solicitor Douglas Williams, pictured here in 2002, has died aged 67
Douglas Williams: North East Fife solicitor who fought Cupar Sheriff Court closure dies aged…
There was a heavy police presence in St Andrews throughout the day. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Naked knifeman admits battering ex-partner with axe during day of terror in St Andrews
Mike Caird wants Arbroath fans to pack into Gayfield for visit of Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Arbroath chairman Mike Caird urges fans to pack out Gayfield for 'one final push'…
Just Stop Oil protester on a snooker table in a cloud of orange powder
JIM SPENCE: Just Stop Oil protesters are attention-seeking narcissists intent on spreading misery
Aaron Sommerville being chased by the duck.
Fife dad goes viral after being chased by angry duck
McGrath delight on Sunday. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Why practice doesn’t make perfect for Dundee United penalty king Jamie McGrath

Editor's Picks

Most Commented