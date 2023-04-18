What is the new Volkswagen ID.7 going up against?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What is the new Volkswagen ID.7 going up against?

By Press Association

Volkswagen has unveiled its new flagship electric car – the ID.7. Capable of delivering up to 435 miles of electric range, it’s one of the most long-legged models in Volkswagen’s range, but it’s also got some cutting-edge technology and a striking, aerodynamically-efficient bodystyle.

But it’s also a car which enters into a very competitive market. Here, we’re going to take a look through the cars that the new ID.7 will be going up against.

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3
The Model 3 is the most popular EV in its class.(Tesla)

Tesla remains the big-hitter in the electric car game and its Model 3 is one of its most popular vehicles. Combining the technology that Tesla has become known for with plenty of range – top versions can deliver up to 374 miles – the Model 3 is seen by many as the ideal ‘everday’ electric car.

It’s also the access to Tesla’s wide-spanning Supercharger network which helps during ownership as it gives easy, reliable and fast charging.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai’s striking Ioniq 6 boasts a very smart design. (Hyundai)

Hyundai hasn’t been slow in its electric car uptake and, in fact, has become one of the UK’s most prominent creators of EVs. The Ioniq 6 is one of its latest and is arguably one of its most striking with its ‘streamliner’ design making it one of the most eye-catching EVs on sale.

It’s also packed with tech and, in big-battery versions, can deliver 338 miles of range. Its 800-volt technology makes it one of the fastest-charging cars on the market, too.

Mercedes EQE

Mercedes EQE
The EQE is Mercedes’ electric equivalent of the E-Class. (Mercedes)

Mercedes has also been ramping up its electric car line-up, with its EQ range of EVs expanding thick and fast. One of the latest additions is the EQE, which is designed to effectively act as an electric version of the firm’s E-Class.

The EQE brings a range of up to 388 miles, too, while inside it’s got the very latest infotainment system that Mercedes has to offer.

BMW i4

BMW i4 M50
The i4 boasts a range of up to 365 miles. (BMW)

BMW’s i4 occupies a core area in the firm’s range of electric vehicles, working as an electric alternative to the standard petrol or diesel 4 Series. It’s available in a variety of specifications and outputs, too, with the performance-orientated M50 model rivalling BMW’s famous ‘M’ cars in its acceleration.

Bringing up to 365 miles of range in its most efficient version, the i4 is also able to go a considerable distance between trips to the plug.

Polestar 2

Polestar 2
The Polestar 2 is especially competitive. (Polestar)

Polestar might be expanding its range of electric cars with the upcoming 3 SUV, but its existing 2 remains a firm favourite in the EV segment. Striking to look at, it’s also got a very eco-friendly interior which combines ‘green’ materials with some of the latest technology. Its Google-based infotainment system is great to use, too.

Long Range versions can deliver up to 341 miles of range, too, while dual-motor variants offer the best possible performance.

Kia EV6

Kia EV6
The EV6 has been an important model for this firm. (Kia)

Kia is another firm that has made considerable strides in the EV segment, with its broad range of battery-powered models that appeal to a variety of drivers and budgets. The EV6 is its flagship, bringing up to 328 miles of range and fast charging capability.

Plus, the range-topping EV6 GT can manage the 0-60mph sprint in under four seconds.

