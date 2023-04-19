Volkswagen adds new entry-level variant to T-Cross range

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volkswagen has strengthened the appeal of its T-Cross compact SUV with the addition of a new value-orientated trim level.

Replacing the existing SE specification, Move cars get £650 worth of additional features yet with just a £250 premium over the version it replaces. For example, all models get 16-inch alloy wheels as standard, alongside Move badges on the b-pillars and door sills, as well as chrome-trimmed bumpers.

Parking sensors are included at this level while many of the interior elements such as the upper material in the seat panels, inner seat bolsters and headrests are crafted from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles and polyester. This is added to with twin reading lights, a centre console with gloss black frame and aluminium-effect pedal covers.

The T-Cross is accompanied by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine linked to a five-speed manual gearbox in its lowest 94bhp output, or a six-speed manual in more powerful 108bhp versions. A seven-speed DSG automatic can also be added as an option to the latter powertrain.

Volkswagen claims up to 49.6mpg, too, alongside CO2 emissions of 130g/km. It sits underneath the T-Roc in Volkswagen’s range of SUVs, with this being the most compact model in the line-up.

Prices for the new T-Cross Move will start from £23,470, bringing a slight increase on the T-Cross’ previous starting price of £23,220.