‘Urgent’ action needed to improve at-work driver behaviour, says road safety charity

Urgent action is needed to improve the behaviour of drivers who believe it’s acceptable to be behind the wheel while under the influence of drink and drugs, a road safety charity has stated.

Research conducted by IAM RoadSmart has found that 31 per cent of 2,010 UK motorists driving for work believe that driving after using Class A drugs such as cocaine and ecstasy is acceptable, compared with five per cent of non-company car drivers.

The survey also highlighted that over a quarter though it was fine to drive when they may have drunk too much alcohol, while 24 per cent would drive after using cannabis. With both, just five per cent of non-company car drivers thought it was acceptable.

Neil Greig, director of policy and research at IAM RoadSmart, said: “It is incredibly concerning that this latest research shows we still have far too many drivers who don’t understand the dangers of driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol, and not acknowledging the danger they pose to themselves.”

IAM RoadSmart’s recent Driving Safety Culture Report also found that 21 per cent of company car drivers had ‘regularly or often’ ignored a red light within a 30-day window compared with three per cent of other drivers. The research also found that 21 per cent of these drivers also read a text or email when behind the wheel, compared with three per cent of other drivers.

“IAM RoadSmart is calling on all fleet managers to adopt best practices such as checking licences, monitoring driver performance, and offering coaching to their most high-risk drivers. Not only will this save lives but also bring a direct benefit to the profitability and competitiveness of hard-pressed UK plc.”