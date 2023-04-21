First Drive: The Jeep Avenger brings character to the EV segment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

First Drive: The Jeep Avenger brings character to the EV segment

By Press Association
The Avenger arrives as Jeep’s first fully electric model
The Avenger arrives as Jeep’s first fully electric model

What is it?

Jeep Avenger
Small dimensions help to make the Avenger feel nimble

There’s little way of avoiding the electrification shake-up that is currently taking over the motoring industry. Even manufacturers rooted in petrol and diesel like Jeep have to make the change too. It’s why we’ve got this – the new Avenger – which arrives as Jeep’s first fully electric vehicle.

Underpinned by some familiar Stellantis hardware but redesigned to take in that more go-anywhere feel that people expect from Jeep, the Avenger is arguably one of the most important models for the brand to date. But, in a market as congested and fought-over as this, can the Avenger stand out from the crowd? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

Jeep Avenger
The black plastic cladding helps to reduce repair costs

As we’ve touched upon, the Avenger sits on the same platform as the one you’ll find being used on other Stellantis vehicles like the Vauxhall Mokka Electric. As such, it’s pretty tried-and-tested, but Jeep has made some serious tweaks to make it more of a car in its own right. The front and rear overhangs have been shortened to improve the car’s ability to handle steep climbs and descents, while there’s more plastic cladding to help make repairs cheaper should accidents happen.

It’s also impressively compact. Despite its chunky proportions, the Avenger is in fact shorter than Jeep’s Renegade. However, there’s been plenty of work put in to making it as practical as possible despite its small size.

What’s under the bonnet?

Jeep Avenger
The Avenger can charge at speeds of up to 100kW

At present, the Avenger uses a single-motor setup – there’s a dual-motor version in the works – with 156bhp and 260Nm of torque being produced and sent through the front wheels only. They’re relatively modest outputs for this type of vehicle, but thankfully the Avenger’s range is on-par with rivals. With a 54kWh battery, Jeep says you should be able to get up to 248 miles of range from a charge or even more if you’re just doing city driving.

It’s also got a handily rapid charge speed of 100kW, which means that a 0-80 per cent charge could take just under 30 minutes. Hooked up to an 11kW home wallbox and you’ll see a full charge in five and a half hours.

What’s it like to drive?

The Avenger’s dinky proportions are immediately noticeable from behind the wheel and this makes this car ideally suited for city or urban drivers. The turning circle is good, too, so those U-turns can be done without any hassle while up and running the Avenger is quiet, with only a small amount of wind noise being generated at speed by the forward pillars.

Performance is just about right, though we feel like the Avenger could do with a tiny bit more shove. Plus, the front wheels do sometimes struggle to deploy that power without a fuss. Particularly during tighter bends, you can feel the front wheels fighting to both steer and put down the power. This is only a slight niggle, mind you, as for much of the time the Avenger feels predictable in its driving style.

How does it look?

Jeep Avenger
A variety of modes mean that the Avenger can still head off-road

Though design is a very personal thing, we feel like the look of the Avenger has been nailed. It’s got that chunky appeal that you’d expect from Jeep, but this also means that this little car has quite a lot of presence despite its small size. There are some nice nods to the past, too, such as the seven-bar grille motif (taken from the original Willy’s Jeep) applied to each. The rear lights, with their ‘X’ design, reference the fuel cans from the Willy’s, too.

There are a good number of colours to choose from with the Avenger, too, which is quite refreshing in a market where greys and blacks dominate. The grille and bumpers contrast these shades nicely as well.

What’s it like inside?

Jeep Avenger
All cars get a large 10.25-inch display

Jeep has done well to extract as much space as it can from the Avenger’s interior. Its tall, boxy shape means there’s bags of headroom for both front and rear passengers, while those in the rear are adequately catered for in terms of legroom. There’s plenty of storage up front, too, with a good variety of cubbies, pockets and bins. It’s a shame this isn’t continued to the rear, mind you, where it becomes a bit sparse – you do get some USB-C sockets for charging devices, however.

At 380 litres, the Avenger’s boot is slightly larger than the one you’d get in the Hyundai Kona Electric – one of this Jeep’s main rivals – and there’s a handy split-level design so you’ve got somewhere to store the charging cables. Plus, the use of hard-wearing plastic on the boot lip itself is a smart move, as it means you don’t have to worry about scratches or dings when loading heavier items inside.

What’s the spec like?

Jeep Avenger
The cubby cover can be a bit of a pain at times

At £34,800, the Avenger lies slap-bang in the middle of the EV landscape. Rivals like the MG ZS EV are cheaper, but the Avenger does strengthen its case with good materials and plenty of on-board tech. The 10.25-inch infotainment is handily located, while there’s either a seven- or 10.25-inch driver display ahead. Ours had the latter and it was clear and easy to read.

There’s a good blend of physical buttons and screens, too. The heating and ventilation buttons are smartly placed on a bar underneath the screen and this makes them easier to operate when you’re on the move. The buttons for the gears, however, feel too far away to be used intuitively, while the folding cubby cover placed ahead of it might be a bit of a pain over time – you can remove it and, after only a little while with the car, we’d opted to pop it to one side rather than keep it in place.

Verdict

It’s a busy crowd to try and enter, the electric car segment, but Jeep has definitely made an entrance. What the Avenger really brings is character and that’s something which is all too easily lost on many EVs. However, Jeep has also backed it up with good levels of equipment and a nicely proportioned cabin.

We’d like a little more power, but for everyday driving it’s going to prove more than enough. Plus, if you do want a bit more punch then the upcoming dual-motor version will scratch that itch. However, even in this ‘regular’ form, the Avenger is a car you’d really want to own – and we expect that plenty of people will.

  • Model: Jeep Avenger Summit
  • Price as tested: £39,100
  • Powertrain: Single electric motor
  • Power: 154bhp
  • Torque: 260Nm
  • Max speed: 93mph
  • 0-60mph: 9.1 seconds
  • Range: 245 miles

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Brechin City fan Dave Stuart has lived in Gran Canaria for ten years. Image: Dave Stuart.
VIDEO: Brechin City fan teaches stunned Scandinavians ‘Tractor Song’ in Gran Canaria bar ahead…
2
Police were called to Newhouse Road in Perth.
Three men arrested after disturbance outside Perth property
3
The new signs at Pitlochry's Ferry Road car park. Image: John Duff.
Pitlochry branded country’s ‘most unwelcoming town’ as signs installed to deter campervan parking
4
Tomas Currie waited three days after the man died before raiding his home in Kirkland Avenue, Ballingry.
Fife heroin addict raided vacant home of dead man he had gardened for
5
The moment a chicken crossed the road in Dundee. Image: Signals Dundee/TikTok
Dundee learner driver in stitches at chicken crossing the road
6
David Anderson.
Diageo security guard snared by Fife workmates after ‘grooming’ 14-year-old
7
Eilish McColgan, of Great Britain, runs to win the bronze medal in the Women's 5000 at the European Championships in Munich. Image: AP
Dundee star Eilish McColgan pulls out of London Marathon after ‘final crack in the…
8
Paula Airzee, partner of missing Fife man Reece Rodger, with an appeal poster. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Partner of missing Fife dad Reece Rodger says drivers could help end ‘five weeks…
9
A 47-year-old man has died at Kinghorn Train Station. Image: Tina Norris
Man, 47, dies after being hit by a train in Kinghorn
10
Hayley Watson was found guilty of supplying drugs to boyfriend Kevin Hogg at HMP Perth.
Woman caught passing drug-laced paper to boyfriend inside Perth Prison

More from The Courier

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lesley Hart column Picture shows; Rehearsals for Welcome to Bannockburn by Lesley Hart. na. Supplied by A Play, A Pie and A Pint Date; 11/04/2023
LESLEY HART: Meet me on the other side of SAB Monday
Hodgson was spotted on Dysart harbour with his jogging bottoms down. Image: DC Thomson.
Man in court for walking aggressively at Fife harbourside with joggers down
GINGER GAIRDNER: Daffodils can't escape old Father Time
Nature Watch: Bullfinches bring regal elegance to the garden
Treetops has a beautiful oak framed living space
Beautiful Angus village home that's built to near Passivhaus standard
The centre is gone but fencing remains around the old Lochside Leisure Centre site. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.
Pictures show then and now at cleared Forfar leisure centre but Angus Council chasing…
Get stuck into a variety of cuisines at The West House in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: The proof is in the pudding at The West House in Dundee
Euan Spark believes Brechin are more than capable of holding their own in the SPFL after taking both Inverness and Stirling Albion to penalties in cup competitions. Image: SNS.
Brechin City star Euan Spark has had 'incredible adventure' in Highland League but would…
Blayne Gray faced a proceeds of crime hearing at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dealer caught in £100k Perth heroin plot must pay back £9.4k
The Flintstones vehicle (replica) in the Dundee Museum of Transport. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Chitty Chitty Bye Bye: Last chance to catch the Dundee Transport Museum movie exhibition

Editor's Picks

Most Commented