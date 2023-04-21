Lady Sugar’s Bentley Continental GT heads to auction

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Bentley Continental GT owned by Lord Sugar’s wife is being auctioned online.

The 18-year-old Bentley, which has just 18,230 miles on the clock, has been owned by Lady Ann Sugar since new and is now being offered directly by the family.

Auction platform Collecting Cars, which is selling the Bentley, says the car is ‘handsomely specified’ and has been ‘well-maintained throughout its life’. Its most recent service was carried out by Rolls-Royce and Bentley dealer P & A Wood in March 2020 at 17,686 miles, while before this it had been extensively serviced by Bentley Hadley Green.

The interior features an eye-catching leather colour

Its most recent MOT test was on March 29, 2023, where it passed without any faults.

Finished in a dark-blue metallic shade, the Continental GT rides on original 19-inch alloy wheels, while inside there’s ‘Porpoise’ leather upholstery and a ‘Nautic’ secondary leather, which is applied to areas such as the dashboard, door tops and transmission tunnel.

Standard equipment includes front and rear parking sensors, cruise control and dual-zone climate control as well as a Breitling clock in the middle of the dashboard. Although the number plate ‘1 AS’ is shown in the images, the car will revert to its original number plate of ‘EY05 OCV’ when sold.

Powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12 engine with 552bhp and all-wheel drive, the Continental GT can go from 0-60mph in just 4.6 seconds and will top out at 198mph. It’s got a six-speed automatic transmission as standard, too.

The auction is currently ongoing and is due to come to a close on April 28.