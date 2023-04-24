UK Drive: The Mercedes EQA is a versatile yet compact EV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

UK Drive: The Mercedes EQA is a versatile yet compact EV

By Press Association
(Mercedes)
(Mercedes)

What is it?

Mercedes EQA
(Mercedes)

Mercedes isn’t showing any signs of slowing down when it comes to its electric vehicles. Falling underneath the ‘EQ’ banner in the firm’s sub-brand of EVs, the new EQA takes the place as the smallest electric SUV in the range, channelling some of the learnings from the combustion-engined GLA but with that all-important battery-powered setup.

The thing is, there’s a decent smattering of compact electric SUVs available today, so the EQA has really got to nail things in order to come out on top. We’ve been testing it out.

What’s new?

Mercedes EQA
(Mercedes)

As mentioned, the EQA acts as a battery-powered alternative to the GLA, which itself is a more high-riding version of the standard A-Class hatchback. As a result, the EQA could be seen as a great option for those who want a more compact EV, or drivers who live in busy areas where a smaller car can really help to make things less stressful.

The EQA has some of the latest technology that Mercedes has to offer, mind you, but has also been built with a more family-friendly approach than some of the other models in the range. As a result, we’ve got slightly harder-wearing plastics dotted throughout the cabin as well as more practicality-focused features.

What’s under the bonnet?

Mercedes EQA
(Mercedes)

The EQA comes accompanied by an electric motor kicking out just under 190bhp and 375Nm of torque, resulting in a relatively sprightly 8.7 second 0-60mph time and a top speed of 99mph. Of course, the real focus here is on efficiency and all-electric range where the EQA does well, delivering a claimed range of up to 263 miles between trips to the plug thanks to a 66.5kWh battery.

A slightly smaller battery than other EVs means that a 10-100 per cent charge can be conducted in five hours and 45 minutes via an 11kW home charger wallbox, too, while a 110kW maximum rate of charge could see a 10 to 80 per cent top-up conducted in as little as 30 minutes.

What’s it like to drive?

Mercedes EQA
(Mercedes)

The EQA feels reassuringly ‘normal’ to drive. The controls will be familiar to anyone who has driven one of the latest Mercedes models, while even those new to the brand will be able to get up to speed quickly. The performance is nippy, too, and ideal for taking advantage of gaps in the traffic. As we’ve found with many EVs, the ride in the EQA leans on the firmer side of things with a kerb weight of just over two tonnes no doubt playing a big part in this.

Visibility is largely good, too, though the tapered roofline does mean that over-the-shoulder checks can feel a little impeded at times. A more upright seating position does mean that you get a nice, commanding view of the road ahead, however.

How does it look?

Mercedes EQA
(Mercedes)

We’d argue that the EQA is one of the more subtle-looking cars in the Mercedes EQ line-up, occupying a more ‘regular’ stance on the road when compared to ultra-sleek-looking models like the EQS and EQE. It’s not boring, however, with sharp-looking lights front and rear combining with chrome accents to give the EQA a more premium design.

The squared-off wheelarches – clad in black plastic – do help to fulfil the SUV brief, too, while the roof rails continue this. You get neat EQ badges just ahead of the front pillars as well. It’s a good car if you don’t want a vehicle that shouts loudly about its electric powertrain, that’s for sure.

What’s it like inside?

Mercedes EQA
(Mercedes)

As the most compact SUV in the Mercedes range, you can’t expect the roomiest of cabins from the EQA. That said, there’s a decent amount of space, with the concave-backed front seats helping to boost legroom for those sitting in the rear. As we’ve already touched upon, some of the plastics do feel a little low-rent, but this does mean that they’ll be hard-wearing and no doubt will stand up to the test of time well.

There’s no ‘frunk’ storage space in the nose of the EQA, sadly, so the charging cables do take up some space in the boot. Boot space stands at 340 litres, too, representing a 90 litre fall on the load area that you’ll get from the standard GLA.

What’s the spec like?

Mercedes EQA
(Mercedes)

Prices for the EQA start from a competitive £44,495 for cars in entry-level Sport trim. That said, this still secures you that headline electric range – there’s no smaller-battery version – as well as plenty of standard equipment including cruise control, parking sensors with reversing camera and LED headlights with adapative high beam.

You can step up to AMG Line like our test car – with prices starting from £45,995 for this model – and this adds 18-inch alloy wheels and plenty of aluminium trim both inside and out, but, in truth, the base model feels like it offers the best value without forsaking standard equipment.

Verdict

The EQA might enter into a very competitive segment, but it feels like it’s got more than enough to offer in order to keep its head above water. As we’ve touched upon, entry-level Sport models provide more than enough standard equipment for most people yet still get the best possible range. We’d argue that this is the pick of the bunch as it doesn’t push the EQA’s price too high and therefore into the territory of more premium models.

It’ll be easy to live with, too, while its compact dimensions will no doubt appeal to those who fancy the confidence-inspiring ride height of an SUV but without the grand exterior size of a fully-fledged four-wheel-drive.

  • Model: Mercedes EQA
  • Price as tested: £45,940
  • Battery: 66.5kWh
  • Power: 187bhp
  • Torque: 375Nm
  • 0-60mph: 8.7 seconds
  • Top speed: 99mph
  • Emissions: 0g/km CO2
  • Range: 263 miles

