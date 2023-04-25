Self-driving cars must learn ‘language of cyclists’, says study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Self-driving cars must learn ‘language of cyclists’, says study

By Press Association
Cyclists use a cycle lane on Lower Thames Street in London. Picture date: Wednesday July 20, 2022.
Cyclists use a cycle lane on Lower Thames Street in London. Picture date: Wednesday July 20, 2022.

The next generation of self-driving cars will have to learn the ‘language of cyclists’ to ensure that the roads are kept safe, a new study suggests.

Human-computer interaction specialists from the University of Glasgow have shown the need for upcoming autonomous vehicles to identify and replicate the ‘social interactions’ between human car drivers and cyclists.

The team – due to include its findings in a paper presented at an upcoming conference on human-computer interactions – looked at how drivers and cyclists directly and indirectly communicate with each other on the public road via a series of tests which saw 12 volunteer cyclists equipped with eye-tracking glasses and head-mounted video cameras.

Their findings captured the direction that cyclists looked during their journeys, showing that those on two-wheels relied more on information from roadsigns while also closely looking at cars to see which way they were planning to drive.

The study has influenced a series of recommendations on how autonomous vehicles should operate around cyclists ‘in the decades to come’ as drivers become less ‘actively engaged’ in their journeys. As such, autonomous vehicles must be able to understand human interactions.

The team suggests that autonomous vehicles could be more thorough about showing their driving intentions through displays mounted to their exterior, with a series of traffic-light-like LEDs there to show whether they are speeding up, slowing down or even giving way to another road user.

The paper, titled ‘Keep it Real: Investigating Driver-Cyclist Interaction in Real-World Traffic’ also suggests that cyclists could wear ‘smart glasses’ which can relay an autonomous vehicle’s intentions by allowing the cars to communicate with the cyclists around them.

Professor Stephen Brewster, of the University of Glasgow’s School of Computing Science, and who led the research, said: “Being able to identify the ways in which that language works will help guide the development of versatile new methods of communication with cyclists that are easily understandable in any traffic situation, reliably informative, and predictable.”

