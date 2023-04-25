Defender range broadens with new specifications and engines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Defender range broadens with new specifications and engines

By Press Association
The Outbound has a huge amount of interior space thanks to the removal of the third row of seats
The Outbound has a huge amount of interior space thanks to the removal of the third row of seats

The Defender line-up has been expanded with the introduction of new trim levels and engines.

Central to the new additions is the Defender 130 Outbound. Only available with five seats – as opposed to the standard 130’s eight – the Outbound has been designed for adventures and is priced from £80,390.

Defender V8
The new V8 on the 130 has been used elsewhere on the Defender range

Thanks to the removal of those rear seats, there’s up to 2,516 litres of storage space. At the same time, the exterior is separated from the rest of the Defender range by a matt finish to the bumpers and grille insert, alongside anthracite-finished vents. There are also 20-inch gloss black alloy wheels, while 22-inch versions can be added as an extra.

There are practical touches, too, such as a durable rubber floor mat which can be rolled down to protect the rear bumper when loading heavy items, while extra stowage areas mean you can keep valuables out of sight. There are extra lashing points and a new cargo net, too. As with the rest of the Defender range, the 130 Outbound gets JLR’s full Terrain Response off-road system.

Defender County
There are special County logos on this version

The 130 line-up has also gained a new engine in the form of a 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine. Previously only available on 90 and 110 variants, the 493bhp unit allows the 130 to go from 0-60mph in 5.4 seconds. All versions get V8 exterior badging, matrix LED headlights and 22-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are 14-way heated and cooled electric seats, alongside four-zone climate control and a variety of other touches. Prices for the new Defender 130 V8 start from £116,845.

Finally, there’s a new County exterior pack for the Defender 110. Inspired by the original Defender County, this gets County graphics along the doors, alongside model-specific illuminated treadplates and 20-inch alloy wheels. The County pack adds £1,855 to the cost of the Defender 110.

