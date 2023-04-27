Volkswagen’s revised ID.3 goes on sale from £37,115

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Volkswagen’s new ID.3 has gone on sale, with the revised electric hatchback bringing a series of refinements and tweaks over its predecessor.

Unveiled back in March, the facelifted ID.3 brings a slightly edited exterior design through larger front air intakes and a bonnet made to appear larger thanks to the removal of the black strip beneath the windscreen. A new Dark Olivine Green exterior colour has also been added to the ID.3’s list of exterior shades.

A new exterior colour debuts on the ID.3

Underneath there’s the option of two types of battery packs with a 58kWh Pro and 77kWh Pro S bringing a range of up to 347 miles. Plus, the Pro S model can be charged from five to 80 per cent in 30 minutes thanks to its 170kW charging capacity. The Pro, meanwhile, has a slightly slower charging speed of 120kW but will still charge to 80 per cent capacity in 25 minutes.

The ID.3’s interior has been given a lift with new materials

New option packs are also available with the ID.3, including an Exterior Pack which adds two-part LED tail light clusters instead of the traditional reflectors.

Inside, Volkswagen has upgraded many of the materials, with many areas covered in a soft-touch foam-backed plastic. Plus, the interior is now completely animal-free while the Artvelours Eco microfibre material used on the door trims and seat covers is made from 71 per cent recyclate which is a secondary raw material created by recycling plastic material that has already been disposed of once.