Inverted’s new Range Rover is a Tesla-powered classic

British EV specialist Inverted has unveiled its first model – an electric version of a classic Range Rover.

‘Sensitively restored’, the model is powered by a reconditioned and low-mileage Tesla 80kWh battery and motor. Equipped with a new gearset, oil pump and limited slip differential the iconic two-door has been thoroughly upgraded while 450bhp and 600Nm of torque means it’ll do 0-60mph in around five seconds.

Inside there’s high-quality leather and Harris Tweed

There are three driving modes, too, with Eco, Sport and Off-road each tweaking the powertrain’s settings for the environment. Inverted says that the Range Rover should achieve a range of up to 200 miles, while 100kW charging means that a 20 to 80 per cent charge could be conducted in 34 minutes.

As with the original Range Rover, this electrified model has four-wheel-drive but the brakes have been uprated to new Alcon front versions. Plus, an optional road handling pack brings adjustable shock absorbers and anti-roll bars, as well as 25 per cent stiffer springs to aid cornering.

Inside this #001 model is a sustainable leather from Muirhead, with a contrasting Harris Tweed used throughout. Plus, there are modern functions such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a reversing camera and heated seats.

Plus, thanks to its zero-emissions powertrain, the Inverted Range Rover is exempt from road tax, and congestion charges and it’s ULEZ-exempt, too. Prices start from £225,000 plus VAT, and it’s available in both two-door and four-door specifications.