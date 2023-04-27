Bentley brings wide-spanning updates to range of models

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bentley has introduced a variety of changes and tweaks to a number of cars in its current line-up.

Things kick off with a redesign for the Continental GT and GTC Azure, which are both focused on ‘wellbeing, comfort and luxury’, according to Bentley. Both models now get a ‘vertical vane grille’ that takes inspiration from the one on the Bentayga EWB Azure, while the 22-inch ten-spoke wheels usually fitted to the Flying Spur come as standard.

The GT Azure has a more comfort-focused take

Bentley’s Azure models focus on the best-possible ride comfort, which is why they use 48-volt active anti-roll bars to ensure that the car remains level through the bends but able to deal with potholes and road imperfections well.

There’s a new quilting pattern inside, too, while new 100 per cent pure wool deep pile mats come as standard. The standard cabin carpets across the rest of the Continental range are more sustainable than before, too, with these using 100 per cent recycled nylon.

Experience a journey worth sharing. From innovative technology and exquisite craftsmanship to wellness by design. The #ContinentalGT Azure: https://t.co/RWU0rWZOjq pic.twitter.com/rXZJinWika — Bentley Motors (@BentleyMotors) April 27, 2023

The Speed range has been tweaked, too, with exterior trim pieces now available in grey as opposed to the traditional silver finish. Plus, Flying Spur Speed and S models now feature a matrix grille pattern, replacing the older straight vane design.

A new dark-tint diamond-brushed finish is available for the fascias, too, across the range of vehicles. First seen on the Bentayga, it’s designed to mimic the new matrix grille design and is created by brushing the aliuminium precisely from multiple directions. Topaz Blue has been added to the exterior colour choices and is available across all models as well.