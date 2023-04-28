Westminster traffic wardens to strike over coronation week

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A strike by traffic wardens in Westminster including on the day of the coronation is to go ahead after a new pay offer was rejected.

Members of the GMB union employed by the council’s contractor NSL will walk out on May 2, 4 and 6 and take other forms of industrial action for a week from May 1.

The union said an improved pay offer was overwhelmingly rejected by its members.

GMB official Alex Etches said: “Our members have once again rejected another below-inflation pay offer from the company.

“There is no reason why our members, who do a difficult and dangerous job, should be poorer this year than the last.

“People in this country are fed up of private companies making millions off the public purse while the people that do the job that generates that money are asked to justify maintaining their standard of living.

“Our members’ strike action will lead to chaos on the roads of Westminster during the coronation.

“NSL must get serious about giving our members an offer that doesn’t leave them worse off this year or they will be to blame for the disruption on the day of the coronation.”