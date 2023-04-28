GWM Ora to introduce new electric model to the UK

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

GWM Ora has unveiled a new car set to arrive in the UK early next year.

The as-yet-unnamed model – which follows on from the Funky Cat that went on sale in November 2022 – is a fully electric saloon that will help ‘cement’ the Chinese firm’s position in the ‘premium EV space’.

The interior will feature a large central screen

No official pricing has been announced as yet, but GWM Ora says that the new car’s cost will be similar to models from competitor firms such as Tesla, Hyundai and Kia. It’s already been on sale in China for around a year under the name ‘Ora Good Cat’.

GWM Ora states that the new model will also have a range of over 300 miles. Plus, both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive versions will be available, with the latter bringing 394bhp and the ability to go from zero to 60mph in 4.2 seconds. Features such as a panoramic sunroof, synthetic leather seats and multi-colour interior lighting are all said to come as standard.

Toby Marshall, managing director, GWM Ora UK said: “The reveal of our next premium electric vehicle in the UK is a really momentous occasion for the brand.

“It signals the high level of commitment and investment from GWM Ora to establish itself as a leader in multiple segments across the UK. We always knew our first model, ORA Funky Cat, was just the start. There are lots more exciting things to come.”

Unveiled at the Fully Charged Live show, the new model is now available to reserve at the event. Plus, the first 10 customers to reserve a vehicle will get a limited-edition concept art print and a bottle of champagne.