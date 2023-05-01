UK Drive: Citroen’s e-C4 X brings added comfort to the EV segment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Drive: Citroen’s e-C4 X brings added comfort to the EV segment

By Press Association
The e-C4 X feels incredibly comfortable at speed
The e-C4 X feels incredibly comfortable at speed

What is it?

Citroen e-C4 X
The rear styling is quite distinctive

Drivers want it all these days – and why not. There’s the draw of the full-sized SUV, but then they bring a larger footprint and higher running costs. Hatchbacks are still a good option, too, but then they don’t often have the funky looks that many people are after. The Citroen e-C4 X aims to combine a little bit of everything with a ‘cross-segment’ design according to the French firm.

But with looks inspired by an SUV and the rearward design of a hatchback, can the Citroen e-C4 X deliver – or will it end up being a bit confused? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

Citroen e-C4 X
The e-C4 X has been designed to be as comfortable as possible

The new e-C4 X takes the mixed-segment approach to design that we’ve seen applied to the larger C5 X, but with a smaller footprint. As you might expect from the name, a lot of this latest ‘X’ version is shared with the ‘regular’ e-C4, so we’ve got a similar electric setup underneath and a mirrored cabin design, too.

That slightly off-the-wall tailgate design does afford it plenty of boot space, mind you, with 510 litres there to play with. It’s also a considerable amount more than you’d get from the ‘regular’ e-C4, which brings 380 litres to the table in contrast.

What’s under the bonnet?

The e-C4 X uses a single electric motor driving the front wheels, sending 134bhp and 260Nm of torque to the road. You should get 0-60mph in 9.3 seconds, too, while the e-C4 X will manage a top speed of 93mph, too. Courtesy of a 50kWh battery, Citroen says that you should be able to get up to 223 miles of range.

Thanks to 100kW charging capability, the e-C4 X can be taken from zero to 80 per cent in 30 minutes when hooked up to an appropriately speedy charger. Plug it into a 7.4kW home wallbox and you should see a full charge completed in seven and a half hours – so it’s ideal for an overnight top-up.

What’s it like to drive?

Citroen e-C4 X
The e-C4 X is a very easy car to drive

Citroen has made the e-C4 X refreshingly comfortable to drive. It manages to deal with the very worst of the UK’s roads impressively well, ironing out those awkward lumps and bumps that unsettle the vast majority of EVs. The steering is light, too, so it’s nice and easy to pilot at slow speeds.

The electric powertrain certainly isn’t the most performance-focused – there’s not too much of that initial ‘zip’ that you get with a lot of electric cars – but because of this, it feels a little more user-friendly. If you’re not used to electric vehicles, this could prove as a great starting point. Rearward visibility is a little tight as a result of that compact back screen, mind you.

How does it look?

Citroen e-C4 X
The front end of the car is very similar to the ‘standard’ C4

The e-C4 X is quite a curious-looking thing in the metal. There’s no real way to define exactly which motoring camp it sits in and though the front-end design is almost identical to that of the regular e-C4, the rear-end looks is completely different. We know that looks are always personal, but the back of the e-C4 X does look a little over-long at times, but then you are getting those practicality benefits as a result.

See the black hexagonal pattern in the front grille? Citroen says that’s inspired by the one used on the tiny Ami.

What’s it like inside?

Citroen e-C4 X
There’s plenty of on-board technology

Again, there’s a real focus on comfort inside the cabin of the e-C4 X. The material quality is, largely, good with hard-wearing plastics used lower down the interior. The seats themselves use Citroen’s Advanced Comfort system which means they’ve got an extra 15mm layer of memory foam while being relatively wide, too. In reality, they’re superb and really help to take the edge off.

There’s plenty of space inside, too, while rear-seat legroom is good as well. And as well as the aforementioned boot space, there’s extra space under the boot’s floor for storing the charging cables. The boot opening itself, however, is quite small so larger items are going to prove a pain to load up.

What’s the spec like?

Citroen e-C4 X
The boot door’s design means that accessing the area is a bit trickier

Prices for the e-C4 X kick off from £31,995, with these entry-version models gaining a full 10-inch touchscreen, automatic air conditioning and LED front headlights. Keyless entry is included, too. At this price point the e-C4 X makes sense, but knock up to Shine or top-rung Shine Plus specifications and you’ll see that price nudge skywards.

All get the same battery and motor setup, too, so it’s not as if you’ll gain more range for spending more cash. And unless you really want high-end features like a heated steering wheel or a reversing camera with an overhead view, we’d say that the entry-level car does just fine.

Verdict

It’s very refreshing to find an EV as focused on comfort as the e-C4 X. As a car that’ll slot into the hole that a ‘traditional’ petrol or diesel car leaves, it could be a great option – particularly for those drivers who want a zero-frills electric car.

Go steady with the specifications, mind you, as once the e-C4 X’s price starts to rise it begins to look a little expensive next to rivals. However, as mentioned, the entry-level version feels like quite an attractive proposition.

  • Model: Citroen e-C4 X
  • Price: £31,995
  • Engine: Electric motor
  • Power: 134bhp
  • Torque: 260Nm
  • Max speed: 93mph
  • 0-60mph: 9.3 seconds
  • Range: 223 miles

