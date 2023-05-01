Aston Martin Works widens availability of new parts for classic models

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aston Martin Works widens availability of new parts for classic models

By Press Association
Aston’s classic models can be kitted out with brand-new parts directly from the manufacturer
Aston's classic models can be kitted out with brand-new parts directly from the manufacturer

Owners of classic Aston Martin models can help replace key vehicle components with brand-new parts directly from the manufacturer through a new service.

Aston Martin Works has announced the release of a range of new components for some of its most iconic sports cars like the DB4, DB5 and DB6. Aston Martin also says that parts will be available for ‘certain’ V8 models from the 1960s and 70s.

Aston Martin Parts
All manner of parts are being produced

Owners will be able to buy parts such as engine blocks, cylinder heads and gearboxes which have all been built to original manufacturer specifications. To do this, Aston Martin Works has invested in new tooling to help manufacture these parts, ensuring that owners can put their vehicles back to completely original specifications.

Paul Spires, president of Aston Martin Works, explained: “Working with the exceptional engineers both here and at Aston Martin’s Gaydon headquarters, key parts suppliers were tasked with developing these new components.

Aston Martin Parts
ZF has worked to help create new gearboxes

“The heritage department at gearbox supplier ZF, for instance, was invaluable in helping to recreate original specification gearboxes – making these parts available for the first time since the early 1970s.”

The move ties in with Aston Martin’s continuation programme – which includes the DB4 G.T. and Goldfinger DB5 – which has required a steady stream of new components. As a result, owners can now fit out their cars with parts that have been produced to original factory specifications.

