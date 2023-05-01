More than 380 Lamborghini models take to Silverstone to celebrate 60th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 380 Lamborghini models take to Silverstone to celebrate 60th anniversary

By Press Association
Lamborghinis of all ages took to the circuit
Lamborghinis of all ages took to the circuit

More than 380 Lamborghini models took to Silverstone Circuit for a multi-coloured parade lap that set a new record for the brand in the process.

Acting as a celebration of the firm’s 60th anniversary, the unique parade lap included 382 Lamborghinis and set a record for the firm with the most cars on track at once. In attendance was chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann, who said: “The UK continues as one of our top markets worldwide with a loyal and growing Lamborghini client and fan base.

Lamborghini Parade
The parade was a multi-coloured affair

“Our celebrations for our 60th anniversary event at Silverstone, the UK’s most iconic race circuit, are a fitting tribute to both our brand, our owners and the millions of people around the world who are passionately interested in Lamborghini and follow us through events and social media.”

Led by pro drivers from Lamborghini’s Squadra Corse motorsport team, the parade included models such as the 400 GT, Miura, Espada and Diablo, with all manner of colours on the circuit.

Lamborghini parade
CEO Stephan Winkelmann snaps a selfie in front of the parade

The event also saw the display of Lamborghini’s new Revuelto supercar. As the Italian firm’s first super sports V12 hybrid car, it uses a V12 engine which is combined with three electric motors to produce 1,000bhp. Lamborghini states that it’ll manage the 0-60mph sprint in just 2.5 seconds and carry onwards to a top speed of 217mph.

Winkelmann added that the event was “the perfect occasion for the new Lamborghini Revuelto to make its official UK debut: the first High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) that, with its combination of a V12 aspirated engine and three electric motors, not only marks Lamborghini’s first electrified vehicle but also continues our super sports car DNA in terms of Lamborghini design, technology, performance and dynamic emotions.”

