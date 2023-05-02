Drivers face being fined ‘unfairly’ for using yellow box junctions – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers face being fined ‘unfairly’ for using yellow box junctions – report

By Press Association
Drivers risk unfair fines for using most yellow box junctions which councils want enforcement powers over, according to a new report (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Drivers risk unfair fines for using most yellow box junctions which councils want enforcement powers over, according to a new report (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Drivers risk unfair fines for using most yellow box junctions which councils want enforcement powers over, according to a new report.

Problems with the boxes include poor visibility and being too large, research commissioned by the RAC found.

Yellow boxes are used in an attempt to ensure traffic flows smoothly through busy junctions.

Motorists should not enter them unless their exit is clear or they are waiting to turn right.

The RAC said to avoid inadvertently breaking the rules, drivers must be able to clearly see boxes and where they end.

In England outside London, only police forces have the power to punish motorists over their use of yellow box junctions.

But 27 councils have put forward proposals to enforce 111 boxes under legislation introduced by the Government in May 2022.

Successful applicants will be able to issue penalty charge notices (PCNs) to offending drivers.

On Transport for London’s (TfL) red routes, PCNs are £160, reduced to £80 if paid within 14 days.

Chartered engineer Sam Wright was commissioned by the RAC to analyse the 111 boxes which councils have put forward proposals to enforce.

The RAC said there are issues with 90% of the boxes which are “likely to lead to drivers being fined unfairly”.

Forty boxes were found to pose visibility difficulties such as faded road markings, while 18 extend beyond junctions.

Mr Wright, who was formerly responsible for the design and approval of yellow boxes on TfL’s road network, said: “I haven’t seen a single proposal that reviews the visibility of the box from a driver’s point of view.

“If you also factor in bad weather, poor light and other vehicles, then the poor visibility situation is exacerbated.

“This is all very concerning, especially as enforcement is carried out via cameras high in the air.

“Many of the boxes have been around for years, perhaps decades.

“It appears that many authorities have simply assumed that the boxes already on the ground are suitable for enforcement without carrying out a fresh assessment as is recommended in Government guidance.”

RAC roads spokesman Simon Williams said: “Fining people can have real financial consequences for those on the receiving end.

“Enforcing yellow boxes means that the driver of a vehicle overhanging a box by any amount for just a moment can get a ticket.

“Yet many drivers end up stopped or trapped in these junctions through no fault of their own.

“It is not only imperative, but a moral duty to ensure that fines are fair, justified and that the appeals process is consistent across the country.

“We urge the Government to carry out an urgent review of its yellow box junction guidance and clarify what is and isn’t enforceable.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

