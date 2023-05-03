Mini announces new details about Cooper Electric

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mini announces new details about Cooper Electric

By Press Association
Mini has announced new details about its upcoming Cooper. (Mini)
Mini has announced new details about its upcoming Cooper. (Mini)

Mini has announced new details about its upcoming Cooper – the new name for its iconic ‘3-Door Hatch’.

While it will also be sold with petrol engines, with these models being built at Mini’s factory in Oxford, the highlight will be the new Cooper Electric.

It will replace the current Mini Electric, now the firm’s most popular model and will be available in two guises, helping offer more power and, importantly, range than the current car.

Two electric powertrains will be available on the MinI Cooper. (Mini)

Kicking off the range will be the ‘Cooper E’, which uses a 40.7kWh battery (the current Mini EV’s is 32.6kWh) and allows for a predicted range of around 300km (186 miles). In comparison, the current Mini Electric only has a claimed range of up to 144 miles.

Above this will be a Cooper SE model, which uses a large 54.2kWh battery, which Mini says will give it a ‘predicted range of 400km (249 miles). The firm says this will ‘noticeably extend the radius for excursions within the urban and beyond’. The Cooper SE will also boast a powerful 214bhp electric motor, though Mini is yet to confirm further powertrain details.

While Mini has yet to reveal the new Cooper without camouflage, recent spy shots show the model will lose its trademark plastic-clad arches and retain the small dimensions that make it suitable for towns and cities.

The new Mini Cooper will arrive in 2024. (Mini)

The new Mini Cooper will arrive in 2024 as part of a revived line-up from the British firm. This will also include a next-generation Countryman SUV, which will grow in size and be available as an EV for the first time, while a smaller crossover called the Aceman is also set to arrive in 2024.

