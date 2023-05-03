This is the £230,000 Land Rover Defender Works V8 Islay Edition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
This is the £230,000 Land Rover Defender Works V8 Islay Edition

By Press Association
The Islay Edition pays homage to one of Land Rover’s founders.
The Islay Edition pays homage to one of Land Rover’s founders.

Ever wondered what £230,000 will buy you in the car world? A mid-range Ferrari, high-spec Bentley or a flagship Range Rover with every possible option box ticked?

But if you want something a little less ‘shouty’ for that money, you could have a classic Land Rover Defender – yes, one costing £230,000 in a smaller ‘90’ guise, or an even more significant £245,000 in the longer ‘110’ style.

Developed by Land Rover Classic, it’s called the Islay Edition and takes inspiration from the personal 1965 Series IIa owned by Spencer Wilks, one of the founders of Land Rover, as well as the Isle of Islay in Scotland.

The Islay Edition is inspired by an a 1965 model owned by one of Land Rover’s founders.

Wilks tested some of the first prototype Land Rovers on his Laggan Estate on the island, with his 1965 car painted in the same Heritage Grey colour as the new car and featuring a Limestone roof and matching steel wheels. It’s a model retained by Land Rover in its heritage collection.

Tweed from the Islay Woollen Mill is used on this special edition’s interior, while the centre console features a removable tray made from whisky cask barrel oak from the Kilchoman Distillery on Islay – founded by Wilks’ granddaughter.

Despite its relatively subtle exterior styling, this Defender is powered by a modern 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine putting out 400bhp, paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox. The suspension and brakes have also been modernised, while LED headlights are also fitted, with the halogen bulbs of the original known for their candle-like visibility.

Tweed from Islay is used for this special edition. (Land Rover)

The Islay Edition will be limited to 30 examples in all, 17 of the shorter ‘90’ and the rest being the seven-seat ‘110’. Each example is restored and re-engineered by Land Rover’s Classic team, and based on a Defender donor vehicle produced between 2012 and 2016 – the year when production of the original Defender came to an end.

Paul Barritt, director of Land Rover Classic, said: “In 2023, we celebrate 75 years of Land Rover. Spencer Wilks and the Isle of Islay are an important part of our history, and the Classic Defender Works V8 Islay Edition is a fitting way to help us celebrate a landmark anniversary.

“It references a special vehicle in our collection, Spencer Wilks’ beautiful Series IIa, and is influenced by the special products and incredible nature of Islay itself.”

