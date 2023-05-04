These were the best-selling cars in April

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

These were the best-selling cars in April

By Press Association

April represented another good period for the new car market, bringing nine successive months of growth. It also marks the best April since 2021, though figures are still down on 2019’s volumes.

Electric vehicles were the second-most-popular fuel type after petrol, while plug-in hybrids also saw plenty of growth. There were also some movers and shakers in the top 10 list of best-sellers, so let’s check them out.

Ford Puma – 3,570

Ford Puma
(Ford)

Ford’s Puma has come out on top during April, with this funky-looking crossover outpacing the competition with a total of 3,570 units sold during the month. Interestingly, it has also vastly out-sold its Fiesta stablemate, despite the pair sharing the exact same underpinnings.

The Puma’s appeal lies in its slightly raised driving position and its more practical cabin than the Fiesta – the 90-litre ‘MegaBox’ under the boot’s floor is particularly useful and something that the Fiesta doesn’t offer.

Vauxhall Corsa – 3,203

The Corsa continues to sell well. (Vauxhall)

Vauxhall’s Corsa took silver during April with a total of 3,203 registrations. It’s a car which continues to be very popular for all types of buyers, while an electric version means that there’s a battery-powered version available for those who want it.

A good-value prospect, the Corsa is packed with standard equipment and has a cool exterior design, too.

Kia Sportage – 3,073

(Kia)

The top three are rounded out by the Kia Sportage, which is a car that is a consistent sight in this list each month. The Sportage brings excellent efficiency and plenty of space, wrapped up in a design which is very eye-catching.

Kia’s excellent seven-year transferable warranty is also another plus point about Sportage ownership.

Hyundai Tucson – 2,911

Hyundai Tucson
The Tucson handles bends well

The Tucson is another strikingly different-looking SUV and one which is brimmed with equipment and technology. It’s also available with both ‘regular’ and plug-in hybrid setups, meaning that there’s some scope for very low running costs.

Its well-made interior means it’s great for families, too, while a relatively refined cabin makes it a quiet place to be for long journeys.

Audi A3 – 2,548

Audi A3 TFSI e
The TFSI e will deliver up to 37 miles of electric-only range

The Audi A3 is something of an all-rounder, with this hatchback providing good, premium-feeling transport to all types of drivers. It’s available with a variety of engines, too, ranging from plug-in hybrids to sportier turbocharged petrol units.

Some 2,548 examples were registered during April, too, which shows that the A3’s popularity is continuing on.

Nissan Qashqai – 2,538

(Nissan)

The ever-popular Qashqai is a consistent sight on this monthly list, with Nissan’s core crossover being a real hit with families who appreciate its good levels of space and plentiful standard equipment.

Now only available with hybrid engines, the Qashqai is surprisingly efficient too.

Volkswagen T-Roc – 2,385

Volkswagen T-Roc
(Volkswagen)

The T-Roc falls into the ultra-competitive compact SUV segment, but it’s an area of the market that this Volkswagen consistently does well. Much like others on the list the T-Roc’s breadth of engine choices makes it a hit with all types of drives, while a convertible version adds another dimension to this car.

It’s practical, easy to live with and looks good too.

Ford Fiesta – 2,336

The Fiesta was the best-selling car in October. (Ford)

Ford’s Fiesta continues to soldier on, despite the famous Blue Oval announcing its discontinuation. However, even though the Fiesta’s days might be numbered, that doesn’t stop it from being an excellent choice for all types of drivers.

There are plenty of specifications to choose from while the sportier ST version remains one of the best-handling ‘hot’ hatchbacks around.

MG ZS – 2,335

MG ZS EV
(MG)

MG’s compact SUV – the ZS – remains one of the best-value cars on the market today, with prices starting from £17,820. There’s also an electric version available in the ZS EV, which is priced at just over £30,000 and can deliver up to 273 miles of range.

It’s a car with loads of standard equipment, too, while a spacious cabin means it’s great for families.

Mini – 2,304

Mini John Cooper Works
The new JCW retains the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine as before

The Mini hatch rounds out the top 10 list for April with 2,304 units during the month. The retro-inspired Mini continues to strike a chord with all types of buyers, while an electric version has provided an option for drivers who want a battery-powered option.

Mini has just revealed details about its upcoming replacement for the Mini Electric, too, which will deliver up to 186 miles of range – a big increase on the previous car’s 144 miles.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Brian Millar can be seen wielding the hammer in a still from the shop's CCTV. Image: Crown Office.
Pensioner, 70, comes out on top in Dundee shop robbery hammer battle
2
Trend XY owner Ozkan Sayan inside the new Dundee shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New Dundee trainers shop offers alternative to Nike and Adidas
3
CR0042662, Laura Devlin, Carnoustie, A National Lottery syndicate from a car garage in Angus arrived at work to discover they had scooped a £1M EuroMillions win in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw. Picture shows; the group from GPG Montrose Garage celebrate their win together. Wednesday 3rd May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Montrose garage workers celebrate £1m EuroMillions win
4
Heartbreak has turned to joy for Kimberly and Iain. Image: Supplied by Kimberly Adams.
Joy as another hotel saves the day for Fife bride and groom hit by…
2
5
Joanna Cherry
KEZIA DUGDALE: Joanna Cherry is many things but ‘cancelled’ isn’t one of them
9
6
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
7
Beath High School in Cowdenbeath
Fife teacher ‘told kids she was asked to buy husband porn, used N-word and…
8
DJ Craig Douris has called it a day after 33 years. Image: Craig Douris
Dundee Fat Sam’s DJ quits after 33 years on the decks
9
The former Sinatra's building on King Street, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
‘Serious concerns’ over state of luxury flats in former Dundee bar
10
Dundee United have rediscovered the bond with their fans. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin ‘blown away’ as Dundee United boss salutes Arabs for 40-minute St Johnstone…