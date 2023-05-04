Peugeot updates 2008 with fresh new design and upgraded technology

Peugeot has redesigned its 2008 SUV, bringing in a new exterior look and upgraded in-car systems.
The 2008 has been a popular car for Peugeot, with close to 700,000 units being produced since its launch at the end of 2019. Peugeot states that a lot of the car’s success is down to the e-2008, which accounted for 17.4 per cent of European sales during 2022.
Now, Peugeot has updated the 2008 with a range of enhancements ahead of its on-sale date later this summer. The exterior has a new wider front end which incorporates Peugeot’s new logo, while a ‘light signature’ first used on the 508 is integrated. It features Peugeot’s three-claw design set into gloss black inserts on the bumper. Around the back, the rear lights have been sharpened too.
Inside, there’s a new design for the 10-inch digital instrument cluster which makes up the 2008’s i-Cockpit setup, while all versions now come with a 10-inch infotainment screen as standard. Many versions get wireless smartphone mirroring through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, too.
Peugeot says that a range of powertrains will be available for the 2008 – including a hybrid version from 2024 – while the electric e-2008 gains a larger 54kWh battery enabling a range of up to 252 miles – an increase on the 214 miles offered by its predecessor. Rapid charging capability means that the e-2008 can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in 30 minutes, while charging up via a normal 7.4kW home charger will take seven hours and 30 minutes.
Peugeot is expected to announce full pricing for the 2008 and e-2008 over the coming weeks.