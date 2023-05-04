New ‘plug and play’ equipment allows simple electric conversion for classic Minis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New ‘plug and play’ equipment allows simple electric conversion for classic Minis

By Press Association
The kit replaces the car’s original subframe with a complete unit
The kit replaces the car’s original subframe with a complete unit

A British electric vehicle technology company has created a new kit that can easily convert a classic Mini into a fully electric model.

Costing from £15,000 plus VAT the kit – which has been created by Oxfordshire-based Electrogenic – is a ‘plug and play’ way of converting the iconic classic into an EV. The same kit has already been developed by the company for classics like the Land Rover Defender and Jaguar E-Type, but this is the first time that it has been offered for a Mini.

Electrogenic Mini
The charging port can be located behind the grille

Steve Drummond, co-founder, Electrogenic, said: “We’re delighted to reveal our game-changing ‘drop-in’ classic Mini EV conversion kit to the world. It delivers Electrogenic’s exhaustively developed, sector-leading EV conversion technology in our most accessible package yet.

“We’ve converted a number of beautiful Minis over the years to electric drive, and have seen significant demand for a solution that’s both easy to fit and budget-friendly. Our new drop-in kit meets those requirements perfectly; it’s cost effective and simple to install, yet still delivers superb electric performance, thanks to our latest-generation EV powertrain tech.

The whole kit comes pre-assembled on a replacement heritage front subframe which directly replaces the old subframe and its petrol engine. The 60bhp water-cooled electric motor is linked to a 20kWh battery which provides an 80-mile range around town, according to Electrogenic. The charging port can be accessed via the car’s front grille.

Electrogenic says that the installation can be done by any qualified mechanic, with the pre-tested kit simply requiring the technician to bolt in the new subframe assembly and wire in the throttle and dashboard. It’s also fully reversible, in case owners want to revert their vehicles back to petrol power.

