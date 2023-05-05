Diesel car drivers overcharged by 16p a litre in April – RAC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Diesel car drivers overcharged by 16p a litre in April – RAC

By Press Association
EMBARGOED TO 0001 SATURDAY MARCH 18 File photo dated 3/8/2014 of a car being filled up with diesel at a petrol station in London. Diesel drivers are not benefiting from the fuel duty freeze as retailers’ profit margins have soared, according to analysis. The RAC said major fuel retailers are refusing to cut pump prices in “any meaningful way” despite wholesale diesel costs – the price they pay for fuel -falling to a 15-month low. Issue date: Saturday March 18, 2023.

Drivers of diesel cars have been overcharged by 16p per litre during April despite the wholesale price of the fuel being lower than petrol.

According to data from RAC Fuel Watch, diesel is now six pence cheaper than petrol on the wholesale market, yet drivers are ‘losing out’ because of high prices at the pumps.

During the month a litre of diesel cost an average of 159.43p, while petrol remained unchanged at 146.5p.

It’s the sixth month that the average price of a litre of fuel has fallen at the pumps, yet wholesale prices are yet to be reflected. A litre of wholesale diesel was 104.88p on April 28 – down nine pence in the month – yet unleaded was 111.25p, down six pence in April.

Apart from Northern Ireland where diesel averages 147.47p, diesel in the rest of the UK remains 13p more expensive on the forecourt. The RAC states that the true figure that drivers should be paying is 143p per litre ‘at the very most’.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “Diesel drivers across the UK mainland continue to lose out badly at the pumps. They’re paying 13p a litre more for the fuel than petrol, despite diesel being cheaper for retailers to buy on the wholesale market for all of April.

“Action at a government level is badly needed to stop drivers being ripped off any longer. While we’re not in favour of prices being capped – as we feel this could lead to smaller retailers in rural areas not being able to compete and going out of business to the detriment of the communities they serve – we feel there should be an obligation on the biggest retailers to charge fairer prices in relation to wholesale market movements.”

Filling an average 55-litre family car with petrol now stands at £80.60, whereas it’ll cost £87.69 to fill up a diesel-powered alternative. The RAC says that if diesel were being sold at the ‘fairer’ price of 143p litre, it would save drivers up to £9 per tank.

