Long-term report: Verdict time on life with the Volkswagen Caddy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Long-term report: Verdict time on life with the Volkswagen Caddy

By Press Association
The Caddy’s is powered by Volkswagen’s tried-and-tested 2.0-litre diesel
The Caddy’s is powered by Volkswagen’s tried-and-tested 2.0-litre diesel

There we are then – no sooner had the Caddy arrived it was on its way back to Volkswagen and has been replaced by another big VW bus.

The Caddy’s replacement is a story for another day, though – here I want to talk to you about my time with Volkswagen’s smallest commercial vehicle.

I racked up around 1,000 miles in a few short weeks and I can say, hand on heart, I really enjoyed it.

Volkswagen Caddy
The Caddy is a top choice when it comes to practicality

You might find that surprising as let’s face it, it’s not the most exciting vehicle in the world. Its functional demeanour is a two-fingered salute to fashionable crossover SUVs that, more often than not, are nowhere near as practical as they make out to be. It’s as sensible as a pair of zip-off walking trousers from Millets – but that’s exactly what I loved about it.

Our car was the five-seater short-wheelbase (SWB) version and it easily swallowed up people and things. Despite being the smaller version, the SWB still has a massive 1,100-litre boot and carried the weekly shop with room to spare. It was very useful with a couple of trips to the local tip carrying enormous bags of garden rubbish. Hooks on the side of the boot for shopping and tie-down hooks made the space even more useful, while a large load cover kept items hidden from any prying eyes. Extra drawers under the front seats gave even more storage space.

Volkswagen Caddy
The Caddy’s sliding doors prove really handy

Volkswagen does offer a pair of rear seats should you need them, but in my time with the Caddy, I struggled to understand why you would specify a SWB Caddy with seven seats when the seven-seat Caddy LWB (long-wheelbase) model exists – perhaps someone could let me know why.

Speaking of seats, the back seats are wide enough – just – for three passengers, but legroom could be better; the bench doesn’t move so some of my lankier friends moaned about their knees squashed up against the backs of the front seats. They didn’t moan about it feeling claustrophobic, though, thanks to the massive glass panoramic roof, which seems good value at £990 – it really brightened up the back seats.

However, every passenger I’ve carried in the back of the Caddy – not just the tall ones – said it was very noisy on the move, but that’s always a downside of a boxy van-based people-carrier – empty space equals poor acoustics.

Volkswagen Caddy
The large boot makes the Caddy very practical

I remember when van-based people carriers were spartan when it came to technology – they really were builders’ vans with some spare seats thrown in. The Caddy has the same tech as any other VW and, on the surface at least, gets an impressive level of equipment as standard. Admittedly this Caddy had the larger touchscreen, digital dials and wireless phone connectivity and charging, all of which are options, but it’s mad to think this level of sophistication is available in a car like this.

While it’s great this type of tech is available in the Caddy, it would be great if it didn’t frustrate me so much. The infotainment system is a confused mess of menus, the temperature and volume controls are sliders under the touchscreen that don’t illuminate at night, and the lane keep assist had a terrible habit of yanking the steering wheel out of my hands on roads where the line markings were poor – which is virtually every road in the countryside where I live.

Volkswagen Caddy
The touchscreen was a source of frustration at times

What’s more, while I liked the shape and design of the interior, the rectangular touchscreen looked ugly in the swoopy dashboard. And, though I know it has commercial vehicle origins, it would have been nice if for the passenger version, there was just a smattering of squidgy plastics just to break up the unremitting sea of scratchy grey plastic. I don’t think that’s an unreasonable thing to wish for in a £42,000 car.

I had no complaints with the engine, however. While VW’s fantastic 2.0-litre diesel has become rather unpopular in recent years due to ‘Dieselgate’, it’s a perfect fit for a vehicle like this. It was never rough and always returned in the high 40s for fuel consumption; even the DSG dual-clutch automatic gearbox – always a weak link in a diesel VW – behaved itself for most of the time; there was only the odd moment at junctions when the gearbox hesitated and left me in limbo.

All in all, it was great to spend some time with the Caddy, and as I handed the keys back to the Volkswagen delivery driver, I couldn’t help but think I’m glad vehicles like the Caddy that dispense with glamour and focus on practicality exist. That’s just as well really as the Caddy has been replaced by its larger brother – but more on that next time.

  • Model: Volkswagen Caddy Life SWB 2.0 TDI 122PS 7spd DSG
  • Price as tested: £42,441 (as tested)
  • Engine: 2.0-litre diesel
  • Power: 120bhp
  • Torque: 320Nm
  • 0-60mph: 11.2 seconds
  • Top speed: 116mph
  • MPG: 54.3mpg (combined)
  • Emissions: 136g/km CO2
  • Mileage: 8,225

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Katie Cronin. Image: Facebook.
Dundee woman wrecks motoring career after drink-drive in Perth
2
Stephens Bakery in Primrose Lane, Rosyth. Image: Gavin Harper/DC Thomson.
Fife bakery closes shops after worker dies on nightshift
3
The flat is at Speckled Wood Court in Whitfield. Image: Auction House Scotland
‘Cheapest 3-bedroom house in Dundee’ could sell for just £38k
4
Dundee captain Ryan Sweeney shows the trophy to the fans. Image: Alan Richardson
40 best pictures as Dundee fans and players celebrate Championship title win
2
5
Dundee owner Tim Keyes (centre) and managing director John Nelms (left) watch on as Dundee beat Queen's Park on Friday. Image: SNS.
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms on promotion, player contracts, stadium and Gary…
6
Teenager Adam Shaw hit a boy on the head with a Smirnoff bottle. DCT Media
Drunk Kirrie teen smashed Smirnoff bottle over boy’s head in unprovoked park assault
7
Martin Parish, the Fife butcher who sexually assaulted young women at his place of work.
Prison for Fife butcher after latest sexual assault convictions
8
Staff getting ready to welcome customers on the opening night in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Revisit iconic Dundee building where A side was Rick’s Disco and B side was…
9
Locals - including in St Andrews - will enjoy warmer conditions. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Temperatures to hit 17°C for bank holiday Monday as Tayside and Fife set for…
10
Dr Joe Morrow, Lord Lyon, attended the King's Coronation. Image: Gary Calton/The Observer/PA Wire/Loyd Lyon
‘I used to be a Dundee councillor – now I’ve played key roles in…