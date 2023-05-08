Abarth announces UK pricing for new 500e

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Abarth has revealed that its new 500e model is available to order with prices starting from £34,195.

Though initially launched in a limited-edition ‘Scorpionissima’ trim level, the electric 500e is now available to order in more ‘regular’ trim levels ahead of deliveries commencing this summer.

The 500e gets large alloy wheels as standard

All versions get 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, alongside rear diffuser inserts and matt grey mirror caps. The Abarth lettering is also finished in a titanium shade alongside a new Scorpion logo which integrates a lightning bolt design to reflect the car’s battery-powered nature.

Inside is a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a seven-inch TFT driving display with Abarth-specific graphics. Plus, all models come with a standard JBL premium sound system and the new ‘Abarth Sound Generator’, which uses exterior-mounted speakers to create an exhaust-like noise.

All cars get a large central screen

With a 42kWh battery, the 500e can return up to 164 miles of range, while Abarth states that in many situations the electric model is quicker than its petrol-powered stablemate. Thanks to rapid charging, the 500 can also be taken from 0-80 per cent in 35 minutes.

Alongside the regular hardtop 500e is the soft-top 500e Cabrio, which is priced from £37,195. A higher-spec Turismo version is also available and brings additional equipment such as heated front seats, wireless smartphone charging capability and a rear-view camera with 360-degree sensors. Hard-top versions get a fixed glass roof, too, though cabrio versions remain available.