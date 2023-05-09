Alain Prost’s Ferrari F40 to go under the hammer at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Alain Prost’s Ferrari F40 to go under the hammer at auction

By Press Association
The F40 is still seen as one of the all-time motoring greats
A Ferrari F40 once owned by four-time Formula 1 world champion Alain Prost is to go to auction this week.

The lightweight supercar – which was seen as one of the fastest cars of its time – was delivered to Prost shortly after he joined the Scuderia Ferrari racing team from McLaren.

Prost’s signature is still visible on the roof

First registered at Prost’s home in Meribel France, in February 1990, the car was ‘never used’ by Prost – according to a recent interview with auction house RM Sotheby’s – and it was sold very shortly after the racer took delivery of it.

However, before the F40 headed to its next owner – Graham de Zille – it was signed by Prost, with the F1 champ’s signature on the roof being covered in a thick clear coat so that it could stand the test of time. It’s still clearly visible today.

The F40’s interior is stripped back and lightweight

The F40 remained in de Zille’s ownership when he relocated to Jersey in 1995, with the car registered in the UK just prior to this move. While in Jersey, the car was included in the April 1997 issue of Motor Sport magazine as part of an article which celebrated 50 years of Ferrari.

By 1999, the Ferrari was returned to the UK and was bought by David Darling. However, it was ‘minimally used’ during his ownership and then passed through three owners up to 2016. That year, the car was granted ‘Ferrari Classiche’ certification which states that it still has its original chassis, engine, gearbox and bodywork. The car is currently located in France and, despite its illustrious history, has just 2,900 miles on the clock.

It’ll go under the hammer as part of RM Sotheby’s Sealed auction which will start on May 10 and run until May 12. It is currently offered with no reserve but is estimated to fetch between €2.5m and €3m, or up to £2.6m.

