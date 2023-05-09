Ford tests viability of hydrogen technology with Transit van

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Ford tests viability of hydrogen technology with Transit van

By Press Association
Hydrogen-powered Transits might soon be on the road. (Ford)
Hydrogen-powered Transits might soon be on the road. (Ford)

Ford has announced it will test hydrogen fuel-cell Transits as the firm explores alternatives to EVs for high-mileage drivers with limited charging options.

While Ford already offers the electric E-Transit, and will launch EV versions of the smaller E-Transit Custom and E-Transit Courier in the next few years, it says it is ‘exploring’ new propulsion types for its ‘hardest working vans’.

Part-funded by the government-supported Advanced Propulsion Centre UK (APC), Ford is working with six companies to get its hydrogen fuel-cell Transit project up and running.

Ford will set up eight fuel cell models that will run for six-month periods at a time until 2025, with the test data looking at the cost of refuelling, the range and the available operating hours.

Eight hydrogen Transits will form part of the initial trial. (Ford)

The E-Transits will be fitted with a high-power fuel cell stack, as well as ‘significant’ hydrogen storage tanks. Ford hasn’t said how far it expects the vehicles to be able to travel on a single fill-up.

Tim Slatter, chair of Ford in Britain, said: “Ford believes that the primary application of fuel cells could be in its largest, heaviest CVs to ensure they are emission-free, while satisfying the high daily energy requirements our customers demand.

“Ford has an unmatched history in the commercial vehicle sector with the indomitable Transit, and we are excited to be exploring new ways to make clean deliveries an option for even our hardest working vans on the road.”

Ford is working with partners such as Ocado, who will be running the vans in the Thames Estuary area near Ford’s UK headquarters in Dagenham, Essex. The firm says it hopes to create a ‘low-volume assembly’ of vans adapted to run on the fuel, as well as ‘develop the hydrogen economy’.

