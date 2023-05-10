Porsche’s new 718 Spyder RS marks the end of the petrol-powered Boxster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Porsche’s new 718 Spyder RS marks the end of the petrol-powered Boxster

By Press Association
The new Spyder is powered by a 3.0-litre petrol engine
The new Spyder is powered by a 3.0-litre petrol engine

Porsche has topped its 718 line-up with a new 718 Spyder RS – the final petrol Boxster before the model is electrified.

Weighing in at 1,410kg, the 718 Spyder RS uses the 4.0-litre engine from the 911 GT3, bringing 493bhp and 450Nm of torque, which helps this mid-engined roadster to go from zero to 60mph in 3.2 seconds. It’ll hit a top speed of 191mph, too. All versions use Porsche’s dual-clutch gearbox – or PDK – for super-fast gear shifts.

Porsche Spyder
The Spyder’s roof can be removed entirely

In terms of design, the front end mimics that of the hard-top 718 Cayman GT4 RS, bringing a bonnet made from carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) and additional air ducts to help keep the brakes cool.

It also features a manually-operated soft-top hood, which is made up of two parts – a ‘sun sail’ and a weather deflector. Both can be removed entirely and either left at home or stored in the car, while the ‘sun sail’ can be used on its own to protect the car’s occupants from the sun’s rays while still allowing a ‘largely open’ area behind. The entire roof system weighs 18.3kg, which is 16.5kg less than the standard 718 Boxster.

Porsche Spyder
The interior is designed to be as lightweight as possible

Inside, there’s a sports steering wheel covered in a grippy Race-Tex material, while the standard-fit bucket seats are also made from CFRP but trimmed in black leather.

Andreas Preuninger, head of GT Cars at Porsche, said: “The 718 Spyder RS raises driving pleasure to a new level for open-top cars.

“The combination of our unmistakable GT3 engine, the close-ratio transmission, compact dimensions, low weight, road-optimised racing suspension and maximum openness offers an extremely compelling and unfiltered driving experience.”

The Porsche 718 Spyder RS is available to order now with prices starting at £123,000.

