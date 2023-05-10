Bentley’s W12 engine bows out with ‘Speed Edition 12’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bentley has introduced a new range-wide special edition that will prove as the final sign-off for the firm’s legendary W12 engine.

First introduced in 2003, Bentley has made more than 100,000 cars with its W12 engine but is set to end production of the unit in April 2024 as it looks to downsize its powertrains and introduce more electrified models.

The ‘Speed Edition 12’ special edition aims to draw production of the engine to a close and will be available across Bentley’s full line-up, including the Continental GT coupe and convertible, Flying Spur saloon and Bentayga SUV. In these special-edition models, the W12 engine develops 650bhp and 900Nm of torque, and are based on the flagship ‘Speed’ specification.

To celebrate the remarkable W12 enginethat has powered our performance flagships andindeed our brand since 2003, we have created thelimited-edition Speed Edition 12. Find out more: https://t.co/jujNmrPkny pic.twitter.com/JMAQHN45A4 — Bentley Newsroom (@BentleyComms) May 9, 2023

Bentley says it has prioritised subtlety here, with changes including silver brake callipers (not usually available) and bespoke plaques and badges across the cars. The cars also come with a black styling pack, including 22-inch alloy wheels painted in the colours. A new ‘light grey-green colour, called Opalite, is also available.

Inside, the Speed Edition 12 cars come with various contrasting leather options and feature silver piping and quilting. The firing sequence of the W12 engine is also etched into the gloss black veneer in front of the passenger seat, too. Customers will also receive a 15 per cent scale model of the W12 engine, made out of the same aluminium as the real thing.

Just 120 Speed Edition 12 examples will be produced of each of the Bentley models, with no word on pricing from the firm.

A range of touches are used to differentiate the special edition. (Bentley)

The W12 engine first debuted in 2003 on the Continental GT and has been widely used in the brand’s line-up ever since. The firm has increasingly moved to smaller V8 engines and V6 plug-in hybrids in recent years but is now working towards introducing its first EV in 2025.