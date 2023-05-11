New MG Cyberster sports car makes debut in London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New MG Cyberster sports car makes debut in London

By Press Association
The Cyberster has been seen in the UK for the first time. (MG)
MG’s new electric sports car, the Cyberster, has made its debut at a preview event in London.

The Cyberster will be the first all-new sports car to wear an MG badge since 1995 when the MGF made its debut. Following a recent reveal at the Shanghai motor show, the Cyberster has now been shown in Europe for the first time at an event held at MG’s UK HQ in Marylebone, London. A design studio operated by MG’s parent company SAIC Motor, is also based at the same address.

Set to arrive in the UK in time for summer 2024, the design of the Cyberster has clear links to previous MG sports cars, but with bold new details such as scissor doors and advanced LED lighting with directional arrows for the indicators. The Cyberster is also expected to be the first electric two-seat roadster when it goes on sale.

The Cyberster shows a bold new direction for MG.

There are set to be two versions available, a rear-wheel-drive model boasting around 300bhp, and an all-wheel-drive car with more than 500bhp. MG is still being tight-lipped on further performance details.

Carl Gotham, advanced design director at MG, said: “The dream was to bring back a sports car for the MG brand, and the design of the Cyberster represents an electric, exhilarating sports car. Everyone will remember MG as the quintessential British sports car maker, and certainly this car we’ve created is definitely a statement of a return to form for the brand.”

MG was bought by Chinese SAIC in 2005, but didn’t begin importing new models until 2011 with the MG6. In the last decade, it’s continued to ramp up its line-up, with a particular focus on affordable EVs. These have helped MG to be the UK’s fastest-growing car firm in the past few years, with the brand now looking to take things up a level with the return of an MG sports car.

Further details of the Cyberster are expected later this year, with prices rumoured to start from around £50,000.

