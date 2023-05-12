Honda reveals trio of new electrified SUVs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Honda reveals trio of new electrified SUVs

By Press Association
Honda has shown off three new SUVs. (Honda)
Honda has shown off three new SUVs. (Honda)

Honda has unveiled a trio of new electrified SUVs that signal the next step for the brand in Europe.

Shown at an event yesterday, the main highlight is the e:Ny1, a new compact electric SUV that will only be the brand’s second EV. Sharing similar looks to the hybrid HR-V, it sits on a different platform and gets a bespoke front-end and previews a design language that will be used across future electric Honda models.

Using a 68.8kWh battery, Honda claims a range of up to 256 miles for the SUV – almost double that of the Honda e city car – while packing a powerful 237bhp electric motor. However, it will only be able to charge at 100kW, meaning a 10 to 80 per cent charge will take 45 minutes.

The electric e:Ny1 will be an important model for Honda in Europe. (Honda)

Inside, it boasts a new interior layout, with the highlight being a huge 15.1-inch portrait touchscreen, which is by far the largest ever fitted to a Honda production car.

Honda also showcased its ZR-V in Europe for the first time, a new SUV that will be positioned between the HR-V and CR-V. Using the well-praised powertrain from the latest Civic hatchback, the firm promises an engaging driving experience.

The ZR-V’s interior design mirrors that of the Civic too, while the exterior is more curved than its more angular SUV siblings.

The ZR-V arrives as Honda’s new mid-size SUV. (Honda)

Last to be shown is the new CR-V, which now enters its sixth generation. While already on sale in the USA, this is the first time we’ve seen the version for this SUV in Europe. It grows in size and aims to ‘elevate the CR-V more towards the premium segment,’ according to Honda.

It’s also the first Honda in Europe that will be available as a plug-in hybrid, and boasts a claimed electric range of up to 51 miles. Just like on the current car, a regular hybrid version will also be available.

This latest CR-V is wider, longer and taller than the previous car, which aims to boost both passenger space and boot volume.

The new CR-V is Honda’s first plug-in hybrid in Europe. (Honda)

With the exception of the limited-numbers Civic Type R, all of Honda’s European line-up is now either a hybrid or electric. This trio of new electrified SUVs are due to arrive on UK roads before the end of the year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
2
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
3
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
4
Lauren Pratt, Kilmac HR and marketing officer. Images: Kilmac
Fife woman aiming to break down barriers in construction industry
5
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet
6
Dr Babar Akbar, lost half ownership of his house in Dunfermline. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife doctor lost £100k in house sale swindle after fraudster forged ex-wife’s signature
7
The funeral of Marelle Sturrock will take place on May 26. Image: Police Scotland/DC Thomson.
Funeral for murdered Marelle Sturrock to be held in Dundee
8
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
3
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
4
10
Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson.
The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant