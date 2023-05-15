Long-term report: It’s a busy time for the Ford Focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

Long-term report: It’s a busy time for the Ford Focus

By Press Association
The Focus has been to all areas of the UK recently
The Focus has been to all areas of the UK recently

Our long-term Focus has had a busy 2023 already. Over the first couple of months, the mileage shot up from over nine thousand miles to over thirteen thousand miles. A lot of this was down to a few runs between the North West and the south coast, plus a large project in central London.

One of those ‘big jobs’ saw it become a support vehicle for a two-week project based out of Canary Wharf. It was largely used to move kit and crew from the hotel to the shoot location as well as being a tracking vehicle for some photography. While the boot space was pretty good, I felt a bit more room would have been useful. However, if we were in a similarly sized car I can’t help but feel we’d have had the same limitations.

What’s great about the Focus though is its ability to extend the boot space by folding down the rear seats. I know this isn’t revolutionary as a lot of cars offer this too, but it’s such a quick and easy process and provides a completely flat floor.

Ford Focus
The Focus is nice and easy to park

As any petrolhead who’s visited London might know, a lot of the car parks in the more affluent areas, like Canary Wharf, are littered with all manner of automotive exotica, and while the Focus, to many, is seen as ‘just a family hatchback’, when it’s clean it actually looks quite smart and modern, especially alongside a number of its competitors.

The rugged look of the Active model, with its black finish wheel arches, stand-out grille and smart alloy wheels makes it stand out over a standard Focus, and while Ford describes it as a more ‘adventurous’ take on the popular family hatchback – with a suspension that is set up for more challenging surfaces – there isn’t much it can handle over a normal Focus.

We did some filming on the south coast at an off-road centre which really pushes 4×4 to their very limits, but even the access road was a bit too challenging for the Focus so it spent the day parked on the perimeter road rather than really seeing what it was capable of in the rough stuff.

Ford Focus
The Focus is at home in all locations

Let’s be honest though, anyone thinking of doing any sort of mild off-roading would look at a crossover, most of which have much higher ground clearance, and some even have basic off-roading technology too.

So, as we approached fourteen thousand miles, we checked in with Ford to let them know it was getting a bit leggy, and while there were no issues, they suggested we switch into another Focus to stop the mileage getting too out of control.

Ford Focus

The eagle-eyed of you might notice that there is one digit on the number plate that’s different, and that’s about it – apart from the three thousand miles that are on the trip computer. The colour, trim and spec are exactly the same. In all honesty, I think the outgoing Focus was glad of the break. One addition that we have got with the replacement is a very handy rubber boot mat, which has proved particularly useful in catching dog hairs and mud from pooch when we’ve been out for a big run.

We’ve been living with the Focus part two for a couple of months now and you won’t be surprised to learn that there’s very little difference over its predecessor. Since collecting it, it’s been doing much of the same journeys, primarily motorway miles between the north and south, and we’re averaging around 40 miles per gallon.

  • Model: Ford Focus Active Vignale
  • Price as tested: £32,510
  • Engine: 1.0-litre EcoBoost mHEV petrol
  • Power: 153bhp
  • Torque:190Nm
  • 0-60mph: 9.0 seconds
  • Top speed: 131mph
  • Economy: 44.1
  • Emissions: 118g/km
  • Mileage: 5,252 miles

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Fife dad Reece Rodger with partner Paula Airzee. Image: Paula Airzee.
Reece Rodger: Phone data gives new timeline on missing Fife dad’s disappearance on Perthshire…
2
Jacqueline Macfarlane contacted the council regarding the tree. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee woman in £4k battle to remove ‘council tree’
3
Steven Clinton's car was badly damaged after he hit a pothole.
BMW driver suing Fife Council over £2,500 pothole damage to car
3
4
Stephen Ramsay is led from court on a previous occasion.
Fife knifeman who killed unborn twins by stabbing pregnant girlfriend broke 999-year court order…
5
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
6
Dundee chiefs John Nelms and Gordon Strachan are searching for a new manager while Callum Davidson (right) remains favourite.
Dundee looking to end new manager search quickly
7
A man was seen carrying a weapon at Dundee housing estate.
VIDEO: Five police units at Dundee housing estate after man brandishes large kitchen knife
8
Retired Dundee registrar Graw Law, of Broughty Ferry, 66.
Grant Law: Wife’s tribute to Dundee city registrar after his death aged 66
9
The fire is ongoing. Image: D Archer,
Police urge residents to avoid area after fire at former Methil nightclub
10
Firefighters tackled the garage blaze. Image: Caroline Petrie/ Facebook.
Carnoustie garage ‘deliberately set on fire’ as owner says: ‘I am sickened’