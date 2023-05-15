Ford keeps EV momentum going with new E-Tourneo Courier

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ford has expanded its range of electric cars with the new E-Tourneo Courier.

Set to go on sale later next year, the new electric car is part of the Blue Oval’s plans to achieve net zero emissions across all vehicle sales in Europe by 2035. It’s also one of ten fully electric vehicles that Ford plans to offer in Europe by 2024.

Developed to be both spacious and practical, the E-Tourneo Courier – which is the passenger version of the commercial Transit Courier van – has a spacious interior with space for five, while a large boot and 44-litre ‘frunk’ provide plenty of storage space.

The Tourneo Courier’s cabin gets Ford’s latest technology

It’s powered by a 134bhp electric motor, and while Ford hasn’t yet released a full range figure for the model, it has stated that 54 miles of range can be added in 10 minutes when hooked up to a DC rapid charger. Connecting to a usual 7kW home charger will fully top the batteries up overnight.

Inside, there’s a full digital instrument cluster and Ford’s latest SYNC 4 infotainment system relayed via a 12-inch touchscreen. Ford states that both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will be included, too, while over-the-air updates will ensure that the car stays current without the need for a dealer visit.

Built for adventure, ready to play. ⚡ The new all-electric #FordETourneo Courier blends versatility and style within a compact, city-friendly size, while bringing smart capability to your road trips. Arriving late 2024. pic.twitter.com/HnpF8TCNUn — Ford News Europe (@FordNewsEurope) May 15, 2023

The E-Tourneo Courier will be built at Ford’s Craiova plant in Romania alongside the Puma crossover. The Puma, like other cars in Ford’s range, will also be gaining an electric variant by 2024.

Ford states that the E-Tourneo Courier will be available with a variety of specifications including a new Active model that will bring a contrast roof, chunky wheelarch mouldings and roof bars. A traditional petrol-powered model will enter production later this year, with orders opening just prior during the summer.