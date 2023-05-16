These are the best small cars on sale today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Motoring

These are the best small cars on sale today

By Press Association
Small cars are cheaper to buy and often run too. (Dacia)
Small cars are cheaper to buy and often run too. (Dacia)

SUVs and their crossover counterparts now dominate the new car market, but the good news is that if you still want something smaller and more affordable, there are plenty of great options.

Small cars are now safer, more advanced and roomier than they’ve ever been, while typically bringing far lower running costs than SUVs – particularly important factors in the cost of living crisis. With a choice of petrol, hybrid and all-electric models, we take a look at the best small cars on sale today.

Skoda Fabia

Skoda Fabia
The Fabia is a very well-rounded small car. (Skoda)

If you want a small car that doesn’t feel or drive like a ‘small’ car, then you should take a look at the Skoda Fabia. Its 380-litre boot is the same size as many cars from the class below, while this latest version gets a modern design inside and out.

Prices start from £18,600, but for that, you get features like LED headlights, rear parking sensors and air-con. The Fabia is also very comfortable, and great on longer trips too.

Dacia Sandero

The Sandero continues to excel when it comes to value for money. (Dacia)

If value for money is your top priority, you’ll struggle to do better than the Dacia Sandero. Bringing a surprisingly modern design for its low £13,795 starting price, this model – twinned with the Renault Clio – is good to drive and uses efficient petrol engines.

The interior is also very roomy by small car standards, while despite its low price, you still get features like LED headlights, cruise control and DAB radio.

Fiat 500 electric

Fiat 500
The Fiat 500 is one of the best small EVs on the market. (Fiat)

There’s a surprising lack of smaller EVs on the market, but one of the best options is the Fiat 500. Sold alongside petrol versions, this electric model – despite its iconic styling – is new beneath its bodywork, and was engineered from the offset to be an EV.

With prices starting from £28,195, it’s certainly not cheap, but the 500 does get an electric range of up to 200 miles. It’s great around the city and is nippy and great fun, while also boasting an especially stylish look inside and out.

Hyundai i10

The i10 is especially versatile for such a small car. (Hyundai)

More compact city cars tend to bring compromises, but that’s certainly not the case for the Hyundai i10, which is remarkably accomplished for its 3.67m length. Bringing a surprising amount of space, the i10 is also comfortable and quiet to drive.

Prices might have increased to £15,105, but with standard equipment including 15-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, a reversing camera and an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, you get a lot for your money.

Ford Fiesta

You’ll need to act quickly if you want a new Ford Fiesta. (Ford)

If you want to get your hands on a new Fiesta, you will need to act quickly as Ford is set to stop production of the supermini at the end of June 2023, as it looks to focus on more EVs instead.

It’s a shame as the Fiesta remains a brilliant small car, as well as one of the UK’s best-selling models. This Ford is great fun to drive, practical and looks the part – especially in ST-Line grade. Prices kick off from £19,350.

Renault Clio

The Clio will soon only be sold as a hybrid. (Renault)

Another long-standing small car is the Renault Clio, which continues to prove popular with its stylish design and practical interior, especially its large 391-litre boot.

There’s lots of technology available, such as the latest driver assistance features and digital displays, too. Renault has recently unveiled a facelifted version too, bringing a bolder look and hybrid-only powertrains here in the UK. It won’t go on sale for a few months yet, but there’s still a lot going for the current car, which is available from £19,095.

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris
The Yaris is efficient and packed with technology.( Toyota)

Toyota specialises in hybrid powertrains, and on its best-selling Yaris, that is the only engine choice you can get for it. Ideal for those wanting to bring their running costs down, the Yaris is great on fuel and it’s able to run for the majority of the time on electricity in urban settings too.

This latest Yaris is also smarter to look at than its predecessors, while if you’re set to keep your car for a long period of time, Toyota’s enviable reliability record and warranty lasting up to 10 years certainly add to the appeal. It is quite expensive, however, with entry-level models starting from £22,125.

Peugeot 208

Peugeot 208
Peugeot’s 208 is one of the more upmarket small cars. (Dacia)

Peugeot’s latest 208 made quite a statement when it arrived in 2020, boasting a striking new design and an interior that feels premium enough to be used in far pricier models. Little wonder the 208 was the best-selling car across Europe last year.

Key to its appeal is the option of the electric e-208, bringing a range of up to 225 miles, though petrol versions are also available. Prices kick off from £20,360.

Mini Hatch

Small cars don’t get much more fun than the Mini.

Is there a more iconic and recognisable small car than the Mini? We’d argue not, and though this firm might have moved into larger models, it’s the compact Hatch that remains Mini’s bread and butter.

The Hatch offers cool styling and a very entertaining driving experience, particularly from the sportier Cooper S and John Cooper Works. While it’s not very roomy, if this isn’t a priority, the Mini remains one of the finest small cars around. The cheapest new Mini starts from £22,935.

Kia Picanto

The Picanto is now the most affordable new car in the UK. (Kia)

With Dacia putting up its prices recently, the Kia Picanto has quietly become the UK’s cheapest new car, with prices starting from just £13,415. Entry-level models are quite sparsely equipped, however, so it might be worth upgrading to the mid-range ‘3’ grade, costing around £15,000.

This gets a much smarter interior, too, and a great level of equipment. All Picanto models are good to drive, though, while Kia’s seven-year warranty remains a great selling point, especially on a new car with as low a price as this.

