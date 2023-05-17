What does Stellantis build in the UK and what are its plans for the future?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What does Stellantis build in the UK and what are its plans for the future?

By Press Association
(Stellantis)
(Stellantis)

Stellantis – the parent company of brands such as Vauxhall and Citroen – has told MPs that it will be unable to keep a commitment to make electric vehicles in the UK without changes to the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA) with the European Union.

It raises questions about the firm’s future in the UK, despite it already employing more than 5,000 people here. But what does Stellantis build in the UK, where are its plants and what does it have planned for the future? We’ve got all of the info you need.

Where does Stellantis make cars in the UK?

Ellesmere Port
Vauxhall has been producing cars at Ellesmere Port for 60 years

Currently, Stellantis operates two production sites in the UK, with sites at both Luton and Ellesmere Port. They’re historic locations for the brand, with Ellesmere Port, in particular, having produced some core models such as the Vauxhall Viva and Astra.

Luton, meanwhile, manages more of the commercial vehicle side of the business, building Peugeot vans and more recently Fiat Professional models alongside the traditional Vauxhalls. .

What is currently built in the UK?

Vauxhall Vivaro GS
Both electric and diesel Vivaro models get the new GS trim

Stellantis is currently going through the process of updating its Ellesmere Port site to deal with the production of electric vehicles. Providing everything goes as planned, electric versions of the Vauxhall Combo, Peugeot Partner and Citroen Berlingo will be produced there, making it a key site for Stellantis EVs.

Luton manages many of the brand’s medium vans, with diesel versions of the Vauxhall Vivaro, Peugeot Expert, Citroen Dispatch and Fiat Ducato all produced there. Electric versions are created in France.

Models are produced not only for the UK market but for export across the globe.

What is the future for Stellantis in the UK?

Stellantis
(Stellantis)

Back in July 2021, Stellantis announced £100 million of investment in its Ellesmere Port facility. The process would see Ellesmere Port become the firm’s first factory to produce solely electric vehicles, with both commercial and passenger models built for Vauxhall, Opel, Peugeot and Citroen.

The final British-built Vauxhall Astra rolled off the production line in April 2022, marking the end of a production run which has seen four million Astra produced. It is thought that Stellantis considered building the new Astra at the site, but instead switched to the van-based market following an increase in demand for these commercial models.

