Tesla delays Roadster once again

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tesla has pushed back the release of its Roadster model once again, with the firm’s CEO Elon Musk stating that it would ‘hopefully’ arrive next year.

Announced during Tesla’s 2023 shareholders meeting, the news means that the Roadster – if it arrives in 2024 – will be running four years behind schedule.

Musk added that this timeline ‘was not a commitment’ that the car would go into production during 2024, so there’s still a possibility that it could be pushed back further. He also stated that the Roadster wouldn’t be a big-seller for Tesla, instead delivering ‘modest’ profitability.

The Roadster was originally revealed back in 2017, with Tesla claiming a 250mph top speed and a fully electric range of up to 620 miles. It was also said to be capable of going from 0-60mph in just 1.9 seconds.

(Tesla)

At the time, it was stated that initial capital would be raised via 1,000 ‘Founder Edition’ cars which would require would-be owners to pay the full asking price of around £180,000 before taking delivery. Standard versions of the Roadster would still require a deposit of around £37,000. It is not clear how many people have already placed orders for Roadsters.

Only recently, Tesla cancelled sales of right-hand-drive versions of both its Model S and X cars, with the American firm stating that neither vehicle would be available to order ‘for the foreseeable future’. However, UK buyers are still able to order left-hand-drive versions if desired.