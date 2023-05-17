Tesla delays Roadster once again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tesla delays Roadster once again

By Press Association
(Tesla)
(Tesla)

Tesla has pushed back the release of its Roadster model once again, with the firm’s CEO Elon Musk stating that it would ‘hopefully’ arrive next year.

Announced during Tesla’s 2023 shareholders meeting, the news means that the Roadster – if it arrives in 2024 – will be running four years behind schedule.

Musk added that this timeline ‘was not a commitment’ that the car would go into production during 2024, so there’s still a possibility that it could be pushed back further. He also stated that the Roadster wouldn’t be a big-seller for Tesla, instead delivering ‘modest’ profitability.

The Roadster was originally revealed back in 2017, with Tesla claiming a 250mph top speed and a fully electric range of up to 620 miles. It was also said to be capable of going from 0-60mph in just 1.9 seconds.

Tesla Roadster
(Tesla)

At the time, it was stated that initial capital would be raised via 1,000 ‘Founder Edition’ cars which would require would-be owners to pay the full asking price of around £180,000 before taking delivery. Standard versions of the Roadster would still require a deposit of around £37,000. It is not clear how many people have already placed orders for Roadsters.

Only recently, Tesla cancelled sales of right-hand-drive versions of both its Model S and X cars, with the American firm stating that neither vehicle would be available to order ‘for the foreseeable future’. However, UK buyers are still able to order left-hand-drive versions if desired.

