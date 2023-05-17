Mini celebrates manual gearbox with new 1to6 Edition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mini celebrates manual gearbox with new 1to6 Edition

By Press Association
The Mini 1to6 is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine
Mini is championing the manual transmission with a limited-edition version of its John Cooper Works Hatch.

The ‘1to6 Edition’ is a special-edition vehicle that offers drivers an ‘authentic, unfiltered driving experience’ according to Mini. Just 150 examples will be coming to the UK – out of a total of 999 produced globally – with each one priced at £39,600.

It’s powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 228bhp, resulting in a 0-60mph time of 6.1 seconds. Naturally, it’s available with a six-speed manual transmission – from which the special-edition version takes its name – and stainless steel pedals as standard.

Mini 1to6 Edition
The cabin has a variety of features bespoke to this model

It’ll come in one fixed specification, too, with all versions finished in Midnight Black metallic paint with Piano Black exterior trim pieces. The look is completed by black 18-inch alloy wheels and darkened rear glass.

A special bonnet stripe which incorporates a repeated manual transmission graphic runs the whole length of the vehicle, while 1to6 Edition badging features on the c-pillar, side scuttles and at the back of the car.

Mini 1to6 Edition
A special ‘manual’ pattern is applied to the bonnet

Inside, there’s a similar reference to the car’s special-edition status, with the 1to6 logos applied to the door sills, floor mats and the Nappa leather-trimmed steering wheel. All cars get ‘one of 999’ lettering embossed to the left of the wheel, too. A number of red accents give the car a sportier feel.

There’s also plenty of equipment included as standard, such as heated front seats, a reversing camera and ambient lighting as well as front and rear parking sensors. An 8.8-inch infotainment display is fitted as standard too.

The Mini John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition is available to order now and is due to make its public debut at the Nurburgring 24 Hours race on May 20.

